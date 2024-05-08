CARE names Person, Recycler of the Year Awards winners

By FCNews Staff
Recycler of the Year Indianapolis, Indiana—CARE has named the winners of the Person and Recycler of the Year Awards for 2023 on May 7 in conjunction with the organization’s 22nd annual conference, held here. The 2023 CARE Person of the Year is Wes Nelson of GreenWaste Carpet Recycling. CARE Recycler of the Year is Repurpose Earth (Gardena, Calif.).

Nelson is the sales and marketing manager for GreenWaste Carpet Recycling, a division of GreenWaste Recovery. Nelson has been involved in the sales and marketing of products, installation and services in the flooring industry for over 25 years in Northern California. He evolved into the recycling end of the business in June 2011, prior to the implementation of the California’s Carpet Stewardship Program with AB 2398 on July 1, 2011. Nelson is a board member for the California Product Stewardship Council and serves as the chairman and member of the California Carpet Stewardship Program Advisory Committee. “Wes Nelson has been a major contributor to many aspects of the success of CARE since the beginning of the program in California and played an important role in helping establish the first public drop off sites,” said Bob Peoples, CARE executive director.

Recycler of the Year Repurpose Earth collects carpet tile from construction projects along with attic stock or overages and redistributes it to disadvantaged communities. Founded by mother/daughter team Angie and Andrea Poventud, Repurpose Earth focuses exclusively on carpet tile reuse. The company received a CARE grant in 2023 that funded equipment to enable the company to increase collection and redistribution while planning for future growth. As a mission-driven organization, not only has Repurpose Earth contributed to the effort to keep carpet out of landfills, but in reusing those resources, to improve the lives of people.

“The winners of the CARE 2023 Person and Recycler of the Year awards have inspired us for years,” Peoples said. “Their ongoing hard work and accomplishments have been valuable contributions to our industry. Their commitment inspires all of us every day.”

