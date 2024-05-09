Mannington awards two National Merit Scholarships

Salem, NJ—Mannington Mills, a corporate sponsor of the National Merit Scholarship Corp., announced its scholarship recipients for 2024 are Theodore Brown and Preston Green.

Theodore Brown, son of Nedd and Stacey Brown, Mannington Commercial district manager (team Iowa/Nebraska), is a National Merit Finalist. Theo will graduate from Bondurant-Farrar High School in Bondurant, Iowa. He was a Governor’s Scholar, worked as a State Senate Page, and earned a Silver Cord graduation service award for 275 volunteer hours. This Fall, Theo will attend Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on a pre-law track.

Preston Green, son of Craig and Erika Turner, Mannington’s senior HR manager, will graduate from Coahulla Creek High School in Dalton. During high school, Preston was chosen for American Legion Boys State, which is among the most respected educational programs of government instruction for high school students and attended the United Nations Youth Assembly at Georgia’s State Capitol. He also volunteers at the Humane Society and served as a community ambassador through the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy. This fall, he will attend Berry College in Mount Berry, Ga., where he plans to major in biochemistry.

“We are proud to recognize Theo and Preston for their outstanding academic achievements,” said Zack Zehner, executive chairman of the board at Mannington. “Education is key to future success, and we wish them well as they embark on their college years and beyond.”

Mannington has been a National Merit Scholarship Corp. sponsor since 2014 and underwrites the scholarships for children of its associates. Five recipients have been National Merit Scholarship finalists. In total, 20 scholarships have been awarded. Recipients have pursued majors across an impressive spectrum of academic disciplines ranging from physics, aeronautical engineering and natural resource management to physical therapy and international relations.