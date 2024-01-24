LX Hausys and HFLOR debuting at TISE 2024 

Las Vegas—LX Hausys America Inc. (booth #2957), an innovative manufacturer of building and decorative materials, is making its debut at this year’s TISE show in Las Vegas. The company will be debuting its new HFLOR tagline, two new groundbreaking technology innovations and two new LVT collections. The company will also raffle off a VISA gift card each day and host a reception every afternoon as well.

“We’re excited to be at TISE for the first time to share our LX Hausys and HFLOR story with customers,” said HFLOR vice president Steve DeCarlo. “People may not know it, but LX Hausys is a pioneer in LVT flooring. The company has been making high quality, beautifully designed LVT products for more than 50 years, and we have state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities here in the U.S. We think dealers and distributors will enjoy learning about all of the innovative products and services we offer, and how HFLOR products are excellent solutions for a wide range of residential and commercial interiors.”

Visitors to the LX Hausys booth will immediately see the HFLOR tagline, “Stage for Life,” which expresses the essence of how HFLOR products can be perceived by customers. TISE attendees will also note that HFLOR is a global brand with a legacy of innovation and a broad portfolio of LVT, sheet and resilient sport flooring product solutions.

The new groundbreaking technologies, TrueView and TrueMatte, take nature-inspired LVT flooring designs to new heights. TrueView is a proprietary digital printing technology that offers superior color consistency and accuracy, and features a high-definition printing capability of up to 1,200 dpi. With TrueView, both residential and commercial LVT flooring products can now more intricately show the sophisticated interplay of nature’s hues, shades, designs and tones with unparalleled visual clarity and detail in a large format design.

TrueMatte is an extraordinary surface finish that elevates the look and feel of LVT flooring through matte-luster visuals that artistically shows the intricate beauty and textures found in nature. HFLOR collections with TrueMatte also offer an enhanced tactile experience, enabling each floor to replicate the genuine feel of woods and stones while adding improved realism to abstracts and concretes. TrueMatte also offers advanced stain, scuff and scratch resistance.

The new collections being introduced are HFLOR’s ForestFusion Collection and the WoodHaven Collection. Developed to meet the rigorous performance, style and price demands of the multifamily market, ForestFusion with glue-down installation derives its look from the natural essence of organic wood. Featuring LX Hausys’ TrueMatte technology and a wide-ranging color palette spanning 12 visuals, products come in a plank size of 7 inch x 48 inch, a 2 mm thickness and a 12 mil wear layer.

The WoodHaven Collection is an ideal solution for residential interiors seeking lighter-hued wood visuals with a clean, uplifting aesthetic. Crafted in the U.S., each SPC product with click-down installation comes in a wider, longer 9 inch x 60 inch plank size, a 4+1 mm thickness and a 20 mil wear layer. It also comes with exceptional waterproof benefits.

TISE attendees can also view the PRESTG Collection, which is serving as the booth’s flooring. Featuring refined wood grains, a neutral color palette and a textured surface, the collection with its SPC core consists of three distinct wood designs: Modern Minimalist, Coastal and Legacy. Its extra-large plank format of 9 inch x 60 inch creates spacious environments and a multitude of design options for any residential interior space. PRESTG also offers exceptional waterproof benefits.

Floor covering dealers, distributors and other TISE attendees are encouraged to stop by the LX Hausys booth each day during the show for their chance to win a VISA gift card. The company will also host a daily welcome reception for customers each day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.