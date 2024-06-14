NALFA begins review of LF-01 laminate flooring test standard

Washington, D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has commenced a comprehensive review of the NALFA/ANSI LF-01 laminate flooring testing standard. This initiative marks the first major revision of the standard since its last update in 2019, emphasizing NALFA’s commitment to ensuring the highest quality standards within the industry.

As a leading authority in the laminate flooring sector, NALFA has recognized the importance of regularly assessing and updating standards to reflect advancements in technology, industry practices and consumer needs. With five years having passed since the previous revision, the timing is optimal to evaluate and enhance the LF-01 standard to meet evolving requirements and expectations.

Throughout the review process, NALFA said it encourages all stakeholders and interested parties, including manufacturers, retailers, testing laboratories and consumers, to actively participate and contribute their insights. Collaboration from diverse perspectives will ensure that the revised standard addresses a wide range of considerations and remains relevant and effective in today’s dynamic marketplace.

In line with NALFA’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity, the association has made the “ANSI Essential Requirements: Due Process Requirements for American National Standards” available on its website for reference. These requirements outline the principles of due process essential for the development of American National Standards, ensuring fairness, balance and consensus in the standardization process.

Stakeholders interested in participating in the review process or seeking further information are encouraged to contact NALFA directly. Revision work will be on-going through the summer and fall of 2024 along with further discussions held at the annual fall meeting taking place in Park City, Utah, October 15-17.