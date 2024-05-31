Retailers React: What do you look for in a sales rep?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What do you look for in a vendor sales rep?

Here are their responses:

“For reps to be successful they need to understand my business and how our process works. They need to know the warehouse personnel as well as the office staff and sales associates. If they don’t understand my business, how can they help me be successful? They need to understand the problems I have so they can help with the solutions. Their product must have a story; if it doesn’t have a story there is nothing that sets it apart from every other product on my showroom floor.” —Eric Mondragon, RC Willey, Salt Lake City