Tarkett launches True to Form collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched True to Form, a new collection on its premium Contour luxury vinyl tile. Combining the durability of Contour construction with genuine wood and stone visuals, True to Form is designed to embody the beauty and strength of elements found in the natural world.

“Our team has meticulously curated a stunning portfolio of 64 colors across exclusive wood and stone designs,” said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. “And, true to its name, the collection performs exactly as you’d expect: dependably.”

True to Form Wood features 40 wood colors in nine woodgrain patterns, including oak, maple, cypress and walnut textures. True to Form Stone features a palette of 24 colors across six stone patterns, including sandstone, travertine, concrete, basalt, soapstone and granite visuals.

All True to Form products are available in multiple shapes and sizes, allowing customers to create striking geometric designs for a unique experience in every step. In addition to traditional plank and tile sizes, all wood and stone patterns are offered in triangle and hexagon shapes.

“With this collection, designers are empowered to explore creative boundaries while incorporating timeless visuals that are welcoming and inspiring,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett North America.

Available exclusively on Tarkett’s Contour LVT, True to Form provides durability and protection. Every layer in Contour’s construction is designed with performance in mind: its 32-mil wear layer resists indentations in high-traffic areas, fiberglass provides enhanced dimensional stability, and the balancing layer prevents curling and doming. Topping it all off is Tarkett Techtonic—a proprietary polyurethane coating that offers lab-proven protection against scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Designed and manufactured in Florence, Ala., all Contour products are compliant with the Buy American Act. The LVT is also free of ortho-phthalates and all six classes of harmful chemicals as defined by the Green Science Policy Institute. It can also be recycled through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

For easy design and color coordination, True to Form is available on Tarkett’s BrillianceSM Digital Color System, which puts the entire Tarkett Solution SPECtrum at designers’ fingertips—no matter where the workplace. Within the digital tool, designers can save favorite surfaces to project boards, visualize them in a space and order samples. By getting the right color match every time, the tool reduces sample waste and shipping, helping for more responsible design and reducing carbon footprints.