Belknap-Haines-STC announce rebrand

Mansfield, Mass.—In an attempt to reflect the evolving needs of today’s flooring industry, Belknap-Haines-STC (BH) announced an upcoming rebrand to better position the family of companies to serve its customers.

The union of The Belknap White Group, JJ Haines & Company and Swiff-Train Company under one brand is meant to signify a unified commitment to deliver an exceptional customer experience while offering an extensive portfolio of flooring products across its geography.

“Ultimately, we are merging three great company brands with different processes, cultures and identities into one,” said Paul Castagliuolo, president of Belknap-Haines-STC. “We believe this will allow us to better service our customers by delivering a consistent buying experience. Our goal is to build stronger relationships with our customers through superior service.”

Still the same company

“We’re the same great company we’ve always been,” said Raymond Mancini, Jr., CEO at Belknap-Haines-STC. “We’re expanding on the core values that have fueled our success for generations —values like customer focus, integrity and a dedication to quality products. The Belknap-Haines-STC you know and trust is simply getting better. With a commitment to continuous improvement, we’re working hard to stay ahead of the curve and meet the needs of a changing industry.”

Built on core values

The core of the rebrand revolves around the company’s values that place the customer at the center of every interaction.

These values will guide every aspect of the company’s operations, fostering an updated culture that prioritizes communication, collaboration and customer satisfaction. The Mancini Family says it remains committed to upholding these values throughout this exciting new chapter.

While details remain undisclosed for now, the rebrand is said to promise a fresh, modern look and an even deeper commitment to empowering flooring professionals.