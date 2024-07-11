CFI opens new headquarters

Dalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) announced the grand opening of its new warehouse and headquarters, located here. This state-of-the-art facility spans 20,000 square feet, including 2,000 square feet dedicated to office space and is said to mark a significant milestone in the company’s mission to enhance the flooring installation industry.

A hub for training and certification

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for comprehensive training programs, aimed at certifying professional flooring installers. With ample space and modern amenities, CFI says it will be able to conduct extensive hands-on training events, ensuring that its installers are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to excel in their craft.

“We are thrilled to open our new headquarters in Dalton,” said Steve Abernathy, COO of WFCA, executive director of CFI. “This facility represents our commitment to advancing the flooring installation profession through top-notch training, certification and industry collaboration. We look forward to welcoming our members and partners to this new space and working together to elevate the standards of our industry.”

CFI also offers comprehensive technical certification training tailored for independent flooring retailers, sales representatives and manufacturers. This program equips participants with essential skills and knowledge to ensure high-quality flooring installation and service. The training covers various flooring types, installation techniques and industry best practices—fostering a deep understanding of both the technical and sales aspects of the flooring business. By completing CFI’s certification, individuals and companies are said to have enhanced their credibility, improved customer satisfaction and remain competitive in the ever-evolving flooring market.

Event hosting and networking

In addition to training, the warehouse here will be a key location for hosting various industry events. This includes advisory board meetings, networking sessions with vendor partners, sponsors and supporters, as well as other important gatherings that foster collaboration and innovation within the flooring community.

Home to the Floor Covering Education Foundation

The new facility will house the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF). The FCEF was established to address the critical shortage of skilled installers in the flooring industry. By providing education, resources and support, the foundation aims to attract and train the next generation of flooring professionals.

There are also sponsorship opportunities at the new headquarters here. According to the company, sponsors can benefit from customized signs prominently displayed in the training area, ensuring their brand is seen by all visitors, such as industry professionals, trainees and potential clients. Additionally, sponsoring the CFI headquarters aligns companies with a respected industry leader, enhancing reputation and demonstrating support for professional development and excellence in flooring installation.

For more information about the new CFI headquarters, sponsorship opportunities and upcoming events, please contact: John McHale at jmchale@cfiinstallers.org.