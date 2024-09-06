Retailers React: How will lower interest rates impact your business?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: To what extent will lower interest rates impact your business?

Here are their responses:

I’m very optimistic about rates coming down. Technically, they already have even before the Fed moves. I’m hopeful that lower rates lead to increased housing activity. More people moving is great for our business and industry. —Adam Joss, The Vertical Connection, Columbia, Md.