Kährs Americas promotes veteran leaders

Altamonte Springs, Fla.—Kährs Americas announces the promotion of Troy Fritts to sales director, direct sales – Southeast region, while expanding the responsibilities of Emily Holmes-Williams, vice president – residential sales and product management, to include U.S. category management. The elevation of these leadership positions highlight the company’s commitment to excellence and strategic growth in the North American market.

“These promotions are a testament to the incredible talent and dedication that both Emily and Troy bring to our organization,” said Sean Brennan, president of Kährs Americas. “Their deep industry expertise and unwavering commitment to our customers perfectly align with our strategic vision for growth in the North American market. I am excited to see how their leadership will continue to drive our business forward, ensuring that we deliver the exceptional quality and service that our customers have come to expect from Kährs.”

Fritts, a dedicated member of the Kährs Americas team for more than a decade, has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of one of the company’s top-performing sales regions in the U.S. With more than 30 years of experience in the flooring industry, his extensive knowledge across the value chain and various distribution channels uniquely qualifies him to lead Kährs Americas’ dealer-direct strategy in key business development markets. “

“Troy’s leadership, characterized by humility and a commitment to fostering growth, will continue to benefit his team and customers as he takes on this expanded role,” Brennan said. “He will also maintain his support for Midwest customers, ensuring a seamless transition.”

Holmes-Williams’ credentials are equally impressive. For 23-plus years she has been a vital member of the Kährs Americas team, consistently showcasing a deep understanding of the company’s product categories and an exceptional ability to align them with the evolving needs of its customers, according to Brennan. In her expanded role, she will continue to lead her existing responsibilities while also overseeing the company’s product categories to drive growth in North America. She will also work closely with the Kährs global team to enhance the company’s product portfolio.

“Emily’s unwavering focus on customer needs and her commitment to upholding the quality and trust that Kährs has built over 167 years make her an indispensable leader within our organization,” Brennan said.