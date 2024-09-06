Lions Floor welcomes Scott Stokes to executive team

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLions Floor welcomes Scott Stokes to executive team

Scott StokesScott Stokes has been appointed vice president U.S. builder/multifamily for Lions Floor. Stokes is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience in the flooring industry. His career includes pivotal roles at industry giants like Mohawk and Shaw Industries, particularly in the manufacturing segment. Additionally, Stokes has held executive positions in dealer sales, focusing on single-family and multifamily businesses. His most recent role was as president of United Finishes, where he played a crucial part in driving the company’s growth and success.

Stokes brings a strategic focus on new business development. His recent initiatives have successfully fostered robust stakeholder relationships, supported by his dedication to sales, operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Stoke’s leadership is defined by a collaborative approach, uniting diverse teams to tackle complex challenges and push the boundaries of performance. This synergy is essential to solidifying Lions Floor’s reputation and achieving enduring customer loyalty. His relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction and competitive advantage is reflected in the company’s strong market presence and the trust placed in them by stakeholders.

