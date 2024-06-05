Lions Floor opens new California distribution center

Corona, Calif.—Lions Floor has opened a second distribution center here, which the company said was a strategic move that directly contributes to its plans of growth.

In conjunction with its existing branch in Paramount, this second California location will provide significant benefits, the company said. The establishment of a distribution center here allows Lions Floor a closer location to receive more market support. Lions Floor said through this strategic location and optimization of its delivery capabilities, it is poised to effectively meet the growing demands of customers.

In August of last year, Lions Floor also opened its second distribution center in Texas. Located in Euless, Texas (just outside Dallas). The addition of this distribution center, in conjunction with the company’s existing branch in Houston, Texas, also provided significant benefits to its growth objectives. The establishment of a distribution center in Euless allowed the company to achieve better market saturation in the region.

With two strategically located centers in Texas, Lions Floor efficiently serve its South Central customers by ensuring enhanced coverage and improved customer service. Furthermore, the opening of the Dallas distribution center will provide the company with expanded access to the Midwest market.

By strategically positioning its distribution centers and optimizing its delivery capabilities, Lions Floor said it is poised to effectively meet the growing demands of its customers.