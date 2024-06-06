Florim USA receives Patriotic Employer Award

Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA, a porcelain tile manufacturer, has been awarded the Patriotic Employer Award. The award—presented by Stephen Baird, the Tennessee representative for ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve)—recognized Florim USA’s commitment to national security and the protection of freedom through support of employee participation in the United States National Guard and Reserve Forces.

ESGR is a department of defense office that promotes cooperation and understanding between reserve component service members and their civilian employers. ESGR assists with educating both parties of rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

John West, US Navy reservist and Florim USA central maintenance mechanic, nominated supervisors Mauro Tortorelli and Giuseppe Zio for their ongoing support. West has served multiple tours of duties during his 30-year tenure at Florim USA, including tours in Afghanistan, Africa, Germany and other locations.

According to West, Florim USA always welcomed him back. “Without the support I’ve received from Florim USA, I would not have been able to go out and do the work I did,” West said. “I knew when it was all over, I’d be welcomed with open arms. I would call Giuseppe and he’d say ‘come on back.’”

West is one of 50 current military reservists and/or US Armed Forces veterans currently employed by Florim USA. Florim USA said it is proud to receive the Patriotic Employer Award and vowed to continue to support the patriotic service of employees.