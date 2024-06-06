Architessa introduces Tile Capsule Edits

Rockville, Md.—Tile and stone brand Architessa introduced Tile Capsule Edits—curated, theme-driven collections of products that tell the story of a room through design.

“Tile Capsule Edits are our story telling initiative to bring simplicity to a design concept, tailored to you,” said Julie Taury, chief innovation officer at Architessa. “Architessa Capsule Edits will offer an authentic, relatable mix of products that simplifies tile selection.”

The collection includes thematic inspiration as well as tile and accessories that tell the story of that theme. These edits are further broken down into three categories—home edits, commercial edits and contractor edits—to better relate to their specific intended audience. While these individual edits are all related in the overall aesthetic and theme they present, the curated products within each are specifically tailored to the application needs of that audience. For example, contractor edits contain grout, paint and finishing options available with short lead times to simplify design.

Architessa’s Tile Capsule Edit current themes feature Moody Mystique and La Hacienda—each offering a unique selection of products that tell the story of maximalism and Spanish-inspired designs respectively. Architessa plans to launch new Tile Capsule Edits bi-monthly to provide design lovers with fresh inspiration throughout the year.