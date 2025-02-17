RYC Flooring releases new LVP lines for 2025

Chicago—RYC Flooring, a distributor of durable and cost-efficient flooring solutions, announced the launch of three new products for 2025, all under the LifePlank Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring brand.

The new LifePlank products are premium LVP flooring that combine the elegance of hardwood with the durability of vinyl. They feature life-like wood textures and incorporate industry-leading Uniclic technology for quick and easy installation. Designed for both residential and commercial applications, the new products offer wear layers ranging from 8MIL up to 28MIL and have a UV coating for enhanced durability.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new products to our customers,” said Richard Cao, Chief Executive Officer of RYC Flooring. “Our latest offerings demonstrate our commitment to providing flooring solutions that balance cost efficiency with durability, meeting the diverse needs of both residential and commercial customers. Our team has been working tirelessly to source the best products for our clients, and we’re proud to finally bring these products to market.”

The new LifePlank collection comes in three different specifications:

5mm, 8-mil, 7 x 48

5mm, 20-mil, 7 x 48

8mm, 28-mil, 9 x 60

At launch, there will be five distinctive colors available for purchase:

Light Mapleton

Warm Bridgemont

Gray Driftstone

Natural Cascadia

Dark Glenwick

The new LifePlank line of products will be available for purchase starting March 15, through authorized RYC Flooring dealers and distributors, nationwide.