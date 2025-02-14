All Surfaces welcomes Mechelle Bliss to the team

Bloomington, Minn.—All Surfaces, a distributor and leader in flooring solutions, has welcomed Mechelle Bliss as the company’s new commercial business development specification manager. With a proven track record in sales, project management and business development, All Surfaces said Bliss will play a pivotal role in expanding its presence in commercial markets and strengthening client relationships.

“I was drawn to All Surfaces because of its core values, particularly the commitment to ‘doing the right thing,’” Bliss said. “In an industry where relationships are everything, I believe in building trust and providing expert guidance to ensure every project is successful. My goal is to expand All Surfaces’ footprint in key markets while creating lasting relationships with clients who know they can rely on us for exceptional service and expertise.”

Bliss joins All Surfaces with extensive industry experience, having held key roles in property restoration, commercial flooring and interiors. Her expertise spans national sales, project management and business development, where she has consistently exceeded sales targets and built strong industry partnerships. Her previous roles include business development/account manager at First Onsite Property Restoration, national sales executive at HTC Commercial Flooring and project manager at Inside Edge CIS.

In her new position, Bliss will focus on commercial business development, leveraging her knowledge of materials, project execution and industry trends to support clients in the architectural and design communities. Her ability to assess projects holistically—from material selection to installation—positions her as a valuable resource for All Surfaces’ customers.

Bliss is also actively involved in industry organizations, serving as an executive board member for the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) Midwest region, covering Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis and Wichita. Her strong presence in the industry, combined with her hands-on approach, makes her an asset to the All Surfaces team.