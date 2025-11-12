Tarkett enhances customer service strategy

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has enhanced its customer service strategy with the launch of a new customer app and the reintroduction of its Ready-to-Ship program.

“We understand the role that timing plays in every project,” said Rusty Joyce, commercial president for Tarkett North America. “The new Customer Portal app and reintroduced Ready-to-Ship program demonstrate our commitment to delivering the products our customers trust with the white glove service they deserve. We guarantee our most popular resilient flooring, wall base and accessories will be in stock and ready to ship within a week and we’re thrilled to provide all the information our customers need within a convenient mobile app, available to them 24/7 from wherever they happen to be working.”

Tarkett’s Customer Portal

With the new app, Tarkett has made it easier for customers to manage their orders anytime and anywhere. Designed for commercial flooring customers, Tarkett’s Customer Portal app streamlines workflows by providing real-time information such as order status, inventory and account details on any mobile device.

The mobile app allows users to check inventory availability, browse Tarkett’s full product list and place orders directly from their phones. Dealers can also submit sample requests and purchase orders. The feature provides real-time availability and eliminates the need to contact a Tarkett representative.

The app also includes order history tracking. Users can view and monitor past and current orders, check order details and download documents. They can also manage pool truck weight requirements, giving them greater control over their deliveries.

Customers can browse clearance products to find discounted or soon-to-expire items, helping them save costs on flooring solutions. The app also offers access to reports and payments, allowing users to download open order reports and link to Tarkett’s payment portal. This integration simplifies financial management and reduces administrative tasks.

The app connects customers to expedited offerings as well, including Tarkett’s Ready-to-Ship, QuickShip and Priority programs. These provide quick turnaround times and ensure that customers can meet project deadlines efficiently.

Ready-to-Ship program

Recently reintroduced, Tarkett’s Ready-to-Ship program includes a wide range of resilient flooring options for every customer segment. The lineup features Johnsonite wall base and rubber tile, LVT, homogeneous and heterogeneous sheet, VCT and linoleum. Top-selling colors and patterns within each category are guaranteed to ship to local distribution partners within one week.