Tuesday Tips: Listening, not convincing

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Listening, not convincing

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us: When we try to land a sale, we can’t change the minds of our customers. What we can do, however, is listen to the customer’s goals and help them be open-minded to different ideas.

Previous article
Laminate stats: Storied momentum showing signs of a slowdown
Next article
Schattdecor appoints Brittany Stanley to executive role

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

J+J Flooring officially launches Tides collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Originally previewed at Chicago’s Design Days, J+J Flooring has officially launched its Tides collection—a range of designs intended to resemble the soothing nature of...
Read more
Installation

Henry launches TRUEblue Flooring Solutions

FCNews Staff - 0
Aliquippa, Pa.—Henry, an Ardex Group brand and trusted leader in flooring installation products, announced the launch of its new brand awareness campaign: Henry TRUEblue...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile celebrates 10th year on Best Places to Work list

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, celebrated its 10th consecutive year as a recipient of the prestigious Best Places...
Read more
News

Schattdecor appoints Brittany Stanley to executive role

FCNews Staff - 0
Georgia—Schattdecor North America recently appointed Brittany Stanley as senior account executive, which became effective on June 30, 2025. In this role, Stanley will focus...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate stats: Storied momentum showing signs of a slowdown

Reginald Tucker - 0
There’s no denying the fact that the laminate flooring market was thoroughly enjoying a bona fide resurgence here in the U.S. over the past...
Read more
Featured Post

Hardwood stats: Segment cedes share, but high end hangs tough

Reginald Tucker - 0
The dynamics that impacted the hardwood flooring category in 2023—i.e., intense competition from wood look-alike products like SPC, WPC, LVT and laminate, as well...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X