Tuesday Tips: Listening, not convincing

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us: When we try to land a sale, we can’t change the minds of our customers. What we can do, however, is listen to the customer’s goals and help them be open-minded to different ideas.