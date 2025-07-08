Laminate stats: Storied momentum showing signs of a slowdown

There’s no denying the fact that the laminate flooring market was thoroughly enjoying a bona fide resurgence here in the U.S. over the past few years, as evidenced by a renewed interest in the category. This was largely due to both leaps and bounds in performance and visuals as the segment sought to more effectively compete with the likes of LVP, SPC, WPC and even wood-rigid hybrids. Yet another reason behind the resurgence was the fact that laminate—much of which is consumed here in the States is primarily manufactured in America—served as a viable alternative to SPC and WPC products that had become scarce during the early days of the pandemic and in the ensuing years.

But while consumer and retailer interest in the laminate flooring market remains strong, it appears that the aforementioned momentum may have lost some steam. FCNews research put 2024 laminate flooring sales at approximately $1.15 billion at the first point of distribution—a decrease of 7.5% over 2023. This on the heels of a 9.8% falloff in category sales from the year prior. Volume also dipped in 2024—although at a slower rate compared to 2023—with square footage slipping to roughly 923 million square feet, a 4.8% decline. That’s not as bad as the year-ago period, though. FCNews research shows laminate flooring volume fell 11.7% in 2023.

Industry observers attribute the two consecutive years of declines to essentially the same dynamics that adversely impacted every flooring product segment in 2024. Homeowners and renters spooked by high mortgage rates and lingering inflation. “The laminate category is highly penetrated in residential replacement,” said Tom Wright, president of the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) and vice president of product management and innovation, Mohawk Industries. “Sales volume directly correlates to existing home sales, which are at multi-year lows.”

Indeed, existing home sales in the U.S. fell to 4.06 million units—their lowest level in nearly 30 years, according to data supplied by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The continued softness in the existing home sales category particularly impacts the laminate flooring segment given the majority of laminate flooring is consumed here in the U.S. FCNews research shows the residential replacement sector accounts for roughly 80% of laminate flooring sold in the states. Naturally, any softness in that market segment is surely felt at the retail level.

“If you’re looking at the lens of ’23 to ’24, I would say the primary driver behind the falloff in laminate sales would not be something specific to laminate,” said David Moore, vice president, product management, Mohawk, which produces the popular RevWood brand. “I think it’s just the overall market in general—high interest rates, low housing starts, low existing home sale turnover. We know that if you’re turning over an existing home, you’re more than twice as likely to redo the floor as if you’re staying in your house.”

At the same time, new home starts—the second-biggest driver of laminate flooring sales in the U.S.—were also off last year. Statistics provided by the U.S. Census Bureau put total housing starts in the U.S. at 1.36 million units, a decrease of 3.9% compared to 1.42 million units in 2023. Likewise, FCNews research showed the new home construction market accounted for 12.7% of laminate flooring sales last year—down from 17.2% of category sales in 2023. And while single-family starts increased by 6.5% in 2024, reaching 1.01 million units, activity in the multifamily sector—which has demonstrated an affinity for SPC, WPC, LVT and porcelain planks—declined by 25%, further limiting opportunities for laminate.

While not exactly a “reversal of fortunes” for laminate, the slower sales movement in the category certainly drew some attention. Looking back over the past few years, the laminate category was on a tear from 2019–2022, growing sales by nearly 28% during that time span. During the tail end of that period, though, pandemic-driven home improvement spending began to decelerate in some product categories. “We saw things really start tailing off at the end of ’22,” Moore said. “That’s when the industry began to experience slower economic growth. The lack of consumer confidence in discretionary spending really suppressed the numbers when you look at it from the perspective of ’24 compared to ’23.”

Laminate’s sales decline in 2024 is evident in its market share slippage compared to the total industry. Last year, for example, the category represented 4.8% of total flooring sales last year; in 2023 its share of the flooring market was 5%. Looking back 10 years ago, laminate accounted for 5.6% of total flooring sales.

But when you strip out carpet and compare laminate’s share to other hard surface categories, the numbers trend a little better. In 2024, for instance, laminate represented 7.9% of total hard surface value and 9.5% of hard surface volume. A year prior to that, in 2023, laminate accounted for 8.1% of total hard surface sales and 9.9% of hard surface volume.

Going back even further, say 15 years, laminate represented 6.5% of total industry sales (including carpet) and 5.5% of total industry volume. There’s something to be said for a category that has consistently generated more than $1 billion in sales over a 15-year time span.

Sales by channel

Last year saw some slight shifts in how laminate flooring is sold in the U.S. market. FCNews research shows the specialty retail segment grew its share of laminate flooring sales from 22% in 2023 to roughly 30% last year. It’s a clear indication, observers say, of how dealers embraced the category and moved away from low-priced, entry-level SPC imports—some of which created headaches for dealers in the form of claims. Anecdotal research also shows laminate flooring sales at some of the nation’s largest warehouse clubs also rose slightly. This segment accounted for approximately 5% of laminate sales in 2024, up from just 2% in 2023.

Home centers, historically a bastion of sales activity for laminate flooring—a popular DIY product—saw their market share fall slightly in 2024. FCNews research shows the laminate market share attributed to Home Depot and Lowe’s fell to 27% and 16%, respectively, with each off by 2 percentage points. This is in keeping with financial reports released by the big boxes, showing single-digit declines in both their flooring department sales.

Similarly, sales in the “other” category of laminate flooring—which includes IKEA, Floor & Decor and Lumber Liquidators—were also down slightly from 20% in 2023 to roughly 18% last year.

Imports vs. domestic

Seismic shifts in laminate flooring import activity continued apace in 2024. The trend that began to take shape pre-pandemic (drastically reduced laminate shipments from China combined with higher domestic production and a modest rise in shipments from European producers) continued right through 2024. FCNews research shows laminate imports from China fell last year to 19%, down from 26% of imports in 2023 and off from its lofty perch of 70% in 2017.

There’s even some data out there that puts China’s share even lower than that. “Imports from China are nearly zero, but that has been the case for the last several years,” NALFA’s Wright told FCNews.

At play, experts say, are many contributing factors, including raw material availability, tariffs, etc. Tighter production/quality standards are also weeding out suppliers that can’t meet emerging specifications. At the same time, industry observers have been tracking increased laminate flooring shipments from Southeast Asian countries, especially Vietnam.

Meanwhile, American producers of laminate flooring continued to build on their stateside capabilities. “Last year we expanded our domestic manufacturing footprint, which gave us the ability to continue to produce our highly differentiated, high-style products,” Mohawk’s Moore said. Ditto for Swiss Krono, another NALFA member, which invested more than $400 million in its Barnwell, S.C., f cility in recent years to boost MDF production. A private-label supplier, Swiss Krono supplies roughly 30% of the laminate brands serving the U.S. market.

But perhaps the biggest year-over-year turnaround was evident in laminate flooring shipments provided by members belonging to the European Producers of Laminate Flooring (EPLF). Figures supplied by the organization showed shipments to the U.S. and Canada declined from 401.3 million square feet in 2022 to roughly 232.6 million square feet in 2023—that’s a reduction of 42% year over year, and the largest decline of EPLF shipments to all the regions supplied by the association’s producers. However, in 2024, those numbers moved in a positive direction. EPLF shipments to customers in North America increased nearly 9% in 2023. Looking at the U.S. in particular, EPLF shipments to America were up 7.3% last year. In fact, EPLF’s global shipments were up nearly across the board, with the only exceptions being shipments to China (down 17.1%) and Kazakhstan (down 3.26%).

“The mix between U.S. pro-duction and imports from all other countries [outside of China] has been very stable for the last several years,” NALFA’s Wright observed.

Another consequence of fewer laminate products coming into the U.S. from China is the reversion back to 6mm to 8mm laminates. As Mohawk’s Moore explained: “As you go through history, back to 2014-15, the Chinese really drove the concept of ‘thicker is better.’ So they created that 12mm market, which almost became table stakes for everything from a laminate perspective. Now, obviously, the Chinese are not really a big factor in laminate today.”

The advent of thinner laminate, observers agree, also has to do with the popularity and performance of thinner (albeit high-quality) rigid core products. “The 6mm SPC products are giving more acceptance to those thinner laminates,” Moore stated. “The other piece of it is, we can’t ignore inflation or the cost increases that have materialized in the supply chain over the last several years. As a result, consumers are trying to manage their budget as best as they can, and there’s obviously less material than a 10mm product, and so that’s going to be a lower price point.”

NALFA’s Wright agreed. “We are seeing less 12mm laminate and more 8mm to 10mm laminate,” he said. “This has lowered the ASP slightly from 2023 to 2024.”

Holding its own

There’s no refuting the fact that the laminate flooring category had ceded market share to competitive hard surface categories such as LVT, SPC, WPC and even entry-level wood and wood hybrids. The good news is it’s holding its own.

“Modern laminate flooring has evolved significantly, with manufacturers introducing features that enhance both aesthetics and functionality,” said Paul Dominie, president of Onn Surfaces. “High-definition printing techniques now offer realistic wood combined with EIR and stone visuals, while improved surface coatings provide superior scratch resistance. Additionally, innovations in core materials and locking systems have led to the development of water-resistant and waterproof laminates, expanding their suitability for areas like kitchens, mudrooms and powder bathrooms.”

Eric Ruppert, senior director of product marketing and category management at Engineered Floors, agreed. “We’ve observed a resurgence in laminate’s popularity, and it has definitely impacted our strategies. We’ve seen a renewed appreciation for laminate’s durability, affordability and ease of installation, particularly as consumers are looking for various sustainable or PVC- free options for their home resilient flooring options.”

Other industry observers attest to the category’s staying power. Laminate flooring is making a solid comeback in the U.S., and that looks sustainable for the medium to long term,” said Isaac Lee, marketing and product development manager, Eternity Flooring. “Its affordable price, better looks and technological improvements like waterproof performance and easier installation have made it more popular. Laminate is in a good spot, but to keep this momentum going, manufacturers will need to focus on producing superior quality while managing costs more effectively.”

Suppliers agree that the laminate resurgence the industry is currently witnessing will have a long shelf life—providing manufacturers keep innovating. “The resurgence looks like it’s here to stay—as long as the category keeps pushing forward with performance and design,” said Yvette Shroyer, director of marketing at Urbanfloor. The company has partnered with Europe-based Kronospan in development of a co-branded product line. “Waterproof technology, better visuals and tougher durability have raised the bar for what consumers expect, making laminate a great choice for both residential and light commercial applications.”

Celine Quervel, managing director of Classen Group, attributed laminates’ appeal to U.S. consumers to its proven durability, scratch resistance and a highly authentic wood look at an affordable price point. “With continuous innovations in water resistance and digital printing, laminate is not only regaining market share but it is also setting new industry standards,” she said. “As supply chain challenges persist and consumers seek more sustainable, PVC-free flooring options, we believe laminate’s growth trajectory in the U.S. will remain strong in the medium to long term.”

Even private-label suppliers and importers like Austria-based Egger Floors—which exited the U.S. laminate market several years ago only to re-enter earlier this year—are expressing a renewed interest in the category’s potential in North America. “The resurgence in the U.S. market is definitely sustainable, and that’s due to ongoing product innovation, improved aesthetics, water resistance and a strong value proposition that appeals to both cost-conscious and design-driven consumers,” said Alex Decarie, who heads up business development, flooring, for Egger’s North American operations. “Laminate will continue to gain share from entry-level SPC, especially as the influx of entry-level and some poorly made SPC products has consumers seeking other choices when looking for value flooring.”

While most laminate flooring proponents concur that the category can fully stand on its own merits, there’s no denying that recent failures in low-quality, entry-level SPC drove many retailers back into the arms of laminate flooring.

“The entry-level SPC has caused heartburn for many retailers/builders across the country; however, SPC is a great product if the specification/build is correct,” said Jamann Stepp, vice president, hard surfaces, Stanton. “Low-end SPC created a price point, and as the saying goes, ‘You generally get what you pay for.’ Unfortunately, for many retailers, the negative consequences of cheap SPC have led them to move away from the product and go to laminate, flex/loose lay or WPC.”

The high-performance, high-style attributes of many mid-to-upper-end resilient flooring products available on the market today are motivating laminate suppliers to up the ante. EF’s Ruppert, for example, cited investments the company has made in its PureGrain Renew laminate collection. “With the investments we’ve made we’re offering more realistic wood grain patterns and deeper EIR embossing, thus closing the gap between laminate and natural hardwood or high-end resilient products,” he said. “We’ve also launched our new PawPrint Protection warranties for all of our new PureGrain collections to enhance the protection against household pet scratches and spills.”

Classen has also made significant investments in the category in order to raise the stakes. “Our portfolio includes water-resistant laminate, short plank and long plank formats, synchronized embossed surfaces, high-quality digital printing, herringbone designs and thicknesses ranging from ultra-thin to robust, high-performance options,” Quervel said. “By concentrating our expertise and resources in one facility, we ensure consistent quality, flexibility and production scalability to support the growing demand for laminate flooring.”

Threats still loom

Despite the strides that laminate has made over the past five to six years, there are challenges that pose potential threats to the momentum it has generated. “One of the biggest challenges facing the laminate category today is the outdated perception of this flooring category,” said Katie Szabo director of product management – hard surfaces, Tarkett Home. “Many people still think of laminate as being lower end, sounding hollow and looking fake; they don’t realize how far this product has come. The challenge is getting the homeowner to look past the stereotypes and see laminate as it is today—a modern, high-performance option, not a budget compromise.”

Then there are the broader, macroeconomic issues at play. “One of the main challenges right now is the ongoing impact of tariffs, especially those on imports from China,” Eternity Flooring’s Lee said. “These tariffs have pushed up costs for both domestic makers and importers, shaking up supply chains and raising prices for raw materials and finished products. On top of that, inflation and supply chain uncertainties are still causing headaches for manufacturers.”

Egger Flooring’s Decarie concurred. “The most pressing issue facing the laminate flooring category today is tariff uncertainty, which makes it extremely difficult for importers to forecast landed costs and margins as the tariff landscape can change daily. Achieving tariff clarity will help stabilize the market and allow our customers to make informed buying decisions.”

As a consequence, industry experts say margin pressures driven by ongoing global costs fluctuations—particularly in raw materials, logistics and regulatory compliance—will have an impact. “Tariffs remain a concern, but the broader challenge lies in navigating cost increases while maintaining competitiveness and delivering value to both retailers and consumers,” Urbanfloor’s Shroyer explained.

While challenges such as fluctuating ocean freight costs and raw material costs will likely persist, some believe they will be only temporary. “There are pockets of the country that are still not completely sold on the laminate category, and generating strong sales in those markets still poses a challenge,” Stanton’s Stepp said.

Moreover, the fact that much of the laminate flooring sold in the U.S. is made stateside should bode well for the market, providing suppliers can meet demand. “In general, that should lead to more price stability compared to other hard surface flooring categories that rely heavily on imports,” NALFA’s Wright noted. “Obviously, the tariff situation is very dynamic, and the outcome is still to be determined.”