AHSG announces 2026 Summit in San Antonio

By FCNews Staff
San Antonio, Texas—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced the 2026 Member Summit with the theme “Beyond the Surface.” The event will take place Sept. 20–23, 2026, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. It will serve as a key gathering for the AHSG and Commercial USA network.

The summit brings together independent dealers, suppliers and technology partners from across the nation. The three-day event aims to support collaboration, innovation and strategic growth. It will feature keynote presentations, interactive sessions and networking opportunities that focus on the future of the flooring industry.

“Beyond the Surface embodies our shared vision—to go deeper, think bigger and create lasting impact across the industry,” said Tony Wright, president of AHSG and Commercial USA. “Our members and partners are the driving force behind AHSG and Commercial USA’s continued growth and this event is where that collective energy truly comes to life.”

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa provides the backdrop for the summit. Attendees will have access to TPC San Antonio’s championship golf course, eight dining destinations and the Lantana Spa. They can also enjoy a 261,000-gallon pool.

Registration for the 2026 AHSG & Commercial USA Member Summit is now open.

