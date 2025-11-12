J+J Flooring launches Infusion, first rigid core collection

Dalton—J+J Flooring expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Infusion collection, its first full line of rigid core LVT. The expansion strengthens the company’s position in the category with two patterns, each available in nine colorways.

“This is a big launch for J+J Flooring,” said Laura Holzer, design director, commercial division. “The performance and design introduce a great option for volume projects where price sensitivities exist, making it ideal for multifamily living units, guest rooms and senior or independent living spaces.”

The two patterns in the Infusion collection, Blend and Stir, offer distinct options. Blend features a rich, textured pattern that emulates seasoned oak, amber and walnut. Stir’s refined, modern design takes cues from maple and birch.

Both patterns come in 7 x 48 planks and nine coordinating colorways. Each was intentionally designed to work across J+J Flooring’s platform. The platform includes carpet tile, broadloom, LVT and Kinetex textile composite flooring.

Performance and quality remain priorities for this price-sensitive offering. PureGrain High-Definition digital printing increases color clarity by boosting dots per inch. Evertuff Clearcoat Technology provides protection against scuffs and scratches and reduces glare, making it suitable for commercial environments such as senior living spaces. The One2Click locking system enhances joint strength for long-lasting durability.