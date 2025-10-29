Tarkett expands Acczent portfolio with Twill collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its Acczent heterogeneous vinyl sheet collection with the launch of the Acczent Twill line. Designed for healthcare and education environments, the new collection offers resilient performance with linen-inspired visuals.

As the third and final 2025 addition to the Acczent portfolio, Twill joins Woods & Stones and Chambray to round out a comprehensive design offering. Together, they provide designers with durable flooring solutions that balance beauty and function.

Acczent Twill features three distinctive, fabric-inspired patterns, each available in eight muted hues:

Poplin: A delicate pattern that evokes fine twill fabric with tight weaves and subtle detail. Its layered tonal design brings quiet complexity and texture to interiors.

Fibre: A tone-on-tone deconstructed houndstooth that creates a soft, elegant surface. Its larger scale and simple refinement provide a versatile foundation for a range of spaces.

Lin: The most expressive design, featuring an irregular knit punctuated by high-contrast accent stitching. The organic grid pattern adds rhythm and dimension, making it ideal for design-forward settings.

“Adored for its timeless weave and naturally worn texture, linen has long been a beloved staple in both fashion and interior design,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design. “Its effortless warmth and softness bring a sense of comfort to any space.”

Engineered to endure

Acczent Twill is engineered for healthcare and education spaces that demand durability and hygiene. Each design includes a 32-mil wear layer protected by Tarkett’s Techtonic XD surface treatment. The excimer-cured coating resists stains, scratches and scuffs, including those from harsh chemical and medical agents and requires no additional floor finish.

Acczent is installed using RollSmart adhesive, which is approved for use under hospital beds and allows for faster installation and immediate occupancy. Thermo-fused welded seams create a monolithic surface that improves hygiene and simplifies maintenance.

To speed up delivery, nine Acczent Twill products are now part of Tarkett’s Ready-to-Ship program. This selection of resilient products, wall base and accessories ships to local distributors within one week. All three Twill patterns are available in Greige, Camel and Cool Grey through this expedited service.

The collection is Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly, ortho-phthalate–free and part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program, reinforcing the company’s commitment to healthier, sustainable interiors.