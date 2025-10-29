FCIF provides hope for flooring family in crisis

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—When Viridiana, a longtime flooring professional skilled in heat-set and laminate installation, suffered a massive stroke in June 2024, her life changed in an instant.

For decades, she built a career she loved, grounded in craftsmanship, hard work and pride. Outside of work, she cared for her garden with the same dedication she gave her flooring projects. After the stroke left her with memory and speech challenges, even daily routines became difficult.

Her husband, Christian, stepped away from work for two months to care for her. As medical bills and household expenses grew, the family faced overwhelming financial pressure—until the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) stepped in to help.

A grant from FCIF covered essential expenses, including medical bills, housing and basic living needs, giving the family much-needed stability.

“This support was such a relief,” Christian said. “Thanks to God and FCIF, I was able to control our debt.”

Today, Viridiana continues her recovery surrounded by love, community and the reassurance that her industry family stands with her. Support from FCIF—made possible by donors across the flooring community—has given her family strength to focus on what matters most: health, hope and healing.

Help flooring families in their time of need

Since 1981, FCIF has provided direct financial assistance to flooring professionals facing catastrophic injuries, severe disabilities or life-threatening illnesses. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation helps industry families overcome financial hardship so they can focus on recovery.

Make your 2025 corporate or personal gift today to ensure flooring families receive the support they need in the year ahead. Your generosity provides real relief by covering medical care, housing and essential living expenses when families need it most. Every contribution, no matter the size, can change lives.

Ways to give:

Give online by credit card or request an invoice at https://qrco.de/bfrLZv

Mail a check with a pledge card to:
Floor Covering Industry Foundation
855 Abutment Road, Suite 1
Dalton, GA 30721

