Alan Greenberg memorial golf tournament raises $140K for FCIF

Adairsville, Ga.—The 23rd Annual Alan Greenberg Memorial Golf Tournament brought together leaders, partners and supporters from across the flooring industry for a day of golf, pickleball, networking and philanthropy. Held here at Barnsley Resort, the sold-out event raised $140,000 for the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF). Since its founding in 2003, the tournament has generated more than $3 million in support of FCIF’s mission.

The tournament was created by CCA Global Partners co-founders Howard Brodsky and Alan Greenberg. Following Greenberg’s passing in 2007, it was renamed to honor his legacy of generosity, leadership and service to the industry.

This year also marked the debut of a pickleball tournament, which expanded participation and reinforced the spirit of connection at the annual event.

Golf pro Scottie Pearman, ranked third in the world in long drive, joined players at Hole 12. His participation brought excitement and helped raise additional funds for FCIF.

Winners

First place: Charlie Dilks of CCA Global Partners; and Jeff Meadows of Mohawk Flooring

Second place: Mike Nance and Nash Nance of Nance Industries

Third place: Jon England and Herb Upton of Shaw with teammates Keith Spano and Bill Wissler of CCA Global Partners

Pickleball champion: Lorenzo Guerrero of Shaw

Board update

Ahead of the tournament, the FCIF board of directors met onsite and reported on the foundation’s continued positive impact on flooring families in need. Board members highlighted strong fundraising performance and reinforced the tournament’s importance as the foundation’s largest annual event.

Proceeds will provide support to industry members facing unforeseen hardships, including medical crises, disabilities and other unexpected challenges.

Industry reflections

Eric Bernstein, chief executive officer of CCA Global Partners, highlighted the people-first mission at the heart of the event. “At the end of the day, it always comes back to people. From CCA’s perspective, it’s truly our pleasure to serve and be part of this. I want to applaud everyone from CCA who came here to support and help bring this event to life.”

Charlie Dilks, chief product officer of CCA Global Partners, emphasized the industry’s culture of compassion. “What makes this industry so special is the way we come together in moments of need. When individuals face a catastrophic illness or a financial crisis, the industry always rallies to take care of its people. Seeing this packed room today is a powerful reminder of that spirit of unity and generosity.”

Tod Greenberg, chief information officer at CCA Global Partners and son of Alan Greenberg, reflected on his father’s legacy. “I know my dad would be amazed at what this event has become. This cause is truly unique in how it allows us to support people within our own industry. For me, this is the highlight of the year—a chance to give back, to gather together and to make a real difference. Thank you to everyone who continues to support the foundation.”

Sponsors

Titanium

Daltile/Mohawk Industries

Marketing Alliance Group

MC²

Shaw Industries

Synchrony

Platinum

Art Guild, Inc.

Cali

Engineered Floors

Republic Floor

Gold

Carpenter Co.

Emser Tile

Flooring OS

Future Foam

Happy Floors

Healthier Choice Flooring

HMTX Industries

Leggett & Platt Flooring Products

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Stanton Design

Tarkett Home

Silver