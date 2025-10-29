Shnier, Eva-Last launch PVC-free Tier Element flooring

By FCNews Staff
Brampton, Ontario—Shnier, Gesco Industries LP, Canada’s largest floor-covering distributor and Eva-Last, a global leader in sustainable building materials, announced a strategic partnership for the exclusive launch of Tier Element flooring across Canada.

Tier Element aims to redefine resilient flooring with its EcoArmor core. It offers realistic wood visuals, exceptional durability and a completely non-toxic, PVC-free design.

“As Canada’s largest floor-covering distributor, our mandate is to bring the best and most innovative products to our customers,” said Aneil Hussein, president and CEO of Shnier, Gesco LP. “The partnership with Tier Flooring and the launch of Tier Element perfectly embodies this. It allows us to lead the industry by offering a high-performance, sustainable and truly PVC-free option that addresses the evolving needs of the Canadian design community and homeowners.”

Marc Minne, CEO of Eva-Last, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Shnier, a company that shares our commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. The addition of Tier’s PVC-free flooring to their portfolio represents a meaningful step toward more sustainable design choices across Canada.”

Tier Element flooring

Tier Element is a PVC-free resilient flooring solution designed to meet growing demand for safe, sustainable and stylish interiors. Available in Tier Prime and Tier Premier, Tier Element combines advanced digital hardwood replication technology with exceptional resilience. Each plank captures the look of natural wood while providing long-lasting durability for everyday use.

“The growth in PVC-free flooring reflects increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures,” Minne said. “Consumers and businesses alike are prioritizing safer materials that minimize environmental impact. We developed Tier Element to deliver stunning aesthetics, durability and sustainability, without compromising on health or performance. Our EcoArmor core technology not only addresses public health concerns but also aligns with the global shift toward eco-friendly construction.”

The product features the EcoArmor core, a 100% recyclable material free from harmful chemicals such as VOCs, phthalates and plasticizers. This non-toxic design promotes healthier indoor air quality, making it ideal for families, schools and pet owners. Tier Element is also crafted using solar energy, reducing its environmental footprint and supporting global sustainability efforts.

“Tier Element is a game-changer for the resilient flooring category,” said Amy Bonenfant, product manager at Shnier, Gesco LP. “With its revolutionary EcoArmor core, designers no longer have to choose between stunning natural wood looks and a healthier, non-toxic environment. This product delivers both exceptional durability for high-traffic areas and the peace of mind that comes with being 100% PVC-free, VOC-free and phthalate-free. It’s the next generation of stylish and safe flooring.”

