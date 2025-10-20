Tarkett wins global marketing awards

By FCNews Staff
Solon, Ohio — Tarkett earned nine honors for marketing excellence, taking home five MarCom Awards and four dotCOMM Awards.

Tarkett’s iQ Optima campaign earned Platinum—the top honor—in both international competitions. Its message, “Never Refinished. Always Restored.,” highlighted the product’s ability to maintain a like-new appearance with minimal effort. The campaign featured a facilities worker dancing with a dry buffing machine, showing how effortless maintenance can be with floors that never need refinishing.

The company’s Every Step Matters campaign also earned Platinum in the MarCom Awards. The initiative promoted Tarkett’s ReStart recycling program. The Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base launch received the same honor for showcasing design innovation and category leadership.

The Millwork Wall Base launch also earned Gold in the dotCOMM Awards. Tarkett’s commercial website and the Tailored by Tarkett Visualizer Suite received Gold as well.

Both programs are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The recognition adds to Tarkett’s growing list of marketing accolades in recent years.

“These global marketing awards recognize our team’s remarkable creativity, measurable impact and dedication to excellence across digital and traditional media,” said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing for Tarkett North America. “I’m so proud of our marketing team and the work they’ve done to take Tarkett to a new level of marketing excellence.”

