Mirage names Jean-Pierre Thabet president and CEO

Saint-Georges—Mirage, the hardwood flooring manufacturer behind the Mirage, Vintage, Ten Oaks and Alexandra brands, has named Jean-Pierre Thabet—the son of Pierre Thabet—its new president and CEO.

“It is with great confidence that I announce Jean-Pierre’s appointment,” said Pierre Thabet, who served as president and CEO of Mirage for more than 40 years. “With over 20 years of experience at Mirage, he is well prepared to build on our legacy and lead the company to new heights”

For Mirage customers, this transition reaffirms the enduring trust and reliability of a North American, family-owned company. Moreover, according to Mirage, it brings fresh energy to progress and creativity, ensuring its products remain at the forefront of style and performance, as well as sustainable practices.

For Jean-Pierre Thabet, this new role is both an honor and a responsibility. “I am committed to take on this new challenge and carry the company into new opportunities while protecting our core values and remaining a true wood expert,” he said. “We are proud to make our product in North America and focus on the North America market.”

This transition ensures continuity of an unmatched experience and peace of mind for its customers in delivering superior quality products with great design and service, Jean-Pierre added. Mirage will continue to rely on its dedicated team and strong values to shape the future of hardwood flooring and maintain its position as an industry leader.

