Mapei’s Jim Whitfield honored with inaugural NTCA award

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei Corporation announced that Jim Whitfield, Mapei’s architectural technical manager, has been recognized by the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) with its inaugural NTCA Technical Committee Impact Award.

The newly established award honors individuals whose expertise, dedication and volunteer contributions have made a lasting impact on the NTCA Technical Committee and the NTCA Reference Manual—an essential resource for tile and stone contractors nationwide.

“The NTCA Technical Committee recognized three committee members with the NTCA Technical Committee Impact Award for their hard work, consistent participation in new documents and support throughout the years of the committee and the NTCA Reference Manual,” said James Woelfel, chair of the NTCA Technical Committee.

Whitfield was the only manufacturer-based individual and one of three tile professionals who were selected for this first-ever recognition. A long-standing voice on the NTCA Technical Committee, Whitfield has volunteered his time and expertise for many years, helping to ensure that the NTCA Reference Manual accurately reflects the latest tile-industry technical information and installation best practices from the manufacturer’s perspective.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized by the NTCA board and officers of the NTCA Technical Committee,” Whitfield said. “It’s been a privilege to collaborate with so many talented tile professionals over the years who share a passion for advancing our industry through education, innovation and integrity.”

Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei Corporation, added, “Jim’s commitment to advancing technical excellence within the tile industry reflects MAPEI’s own dedication to quality, education and collaboration. We’re incredibly proud to see his leadership recognized by the NTCA.”

The NTCA Technical Committee Impact Award will be presented annually to individuals who exemplify exceptional contributions to the committee’s work and to the evolution of the NTCA Reference Manual.