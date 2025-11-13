NAFCD unveils new brand and website

Chicago—Last week the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) revealed its logo redesign and new website during the NAFCD Member Meeting at the 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention.

According to executive vice president Michael Wilbur, the change was made for members to better access the resources of their membership.

“We wanted to streamline the user experience, with fewer overall pages and easier access to the research and education tools that our members rely on,” Wilbur said. “The other goal of the website update was to demonstrate through design how our members have grown.”

The three main features of the website update include:

Improved functionality — NAFCD members will be able to better access the tools and resources provided with membership, like the latest research and intelligence, education opportunities and industry events.

Streamlined navigation — User accessibility has been improved by separating all the tools and resources into five categories: Membership, Education, Resources, Events and About NAFCD.

A fresh, modern look — Reflecting 21st century design and user experience, the new website has grown with the floor covering distribution channel. Plus, the new logo represents the modernity and growth of NAFCD and better embodies the brand as a whole.

For more on the 2025 annual convention, see the 11/17 print edition of FCNews.