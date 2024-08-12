Raskin Industries re-emerges more refined, rejuvenated

Washington, D.C.—Raskin Industries has been flying under the radar for the past year plus, and that has been by design. The company has spent the past 15 months reimagining, refining and rationalizing its existing collections, readying to launch new product categories and restructuring upper management.

Probably the biggest change came in the spring of 2023 when Gabrielle Raskin, the fourth generation of the family, joined the company. But Gabrielle’s addition is quite different than the previous three generations; she’s 28 and a female. In other words, she represents the customer of today and tomorrow, bringing a whole new perspective to a company that traditionally has been populated with older males.

Gabrielle did not initially plan on continuing the Raskin legacy. “I originally wanted to work in fashion marketing or something creative; I never wanted to work in flooring,” she said. “But I went to work for Midwest [Flooring Distributors] out of college because I owed it to myself to see if this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.” She started off as a residential sales rep and then moved over to the commercial side, where she was a specifications rep working with architects and designers.

As time went by and she learned the industry, Gabrielle gained a better understanding of the family business and what she could do if it were to be hers one day. And after five years at Midwest, her dad, Michael Raskin, said, “Now’s the time to come work for me.” He was revamping the team, and Gabrielle was the first part of the rebuilding effort.

She recognized there was a big responsibility coming into a company that bore her name. “Of course I felt proud—everything my dad has built, and the family has been in the industry for almost 100 years. But I came in with a fresh perspective and saw things through a new lens.”

Her first impression was that there was simply too much product. “I thought it might be too confusing for the customer,” she explained. “I wouldn’t know where to start. It didn’t feel refined.” While she was initially brought in on the marketing and internal sales side, she quickly became involved in all aspects of the business, including product development and refinement. It just made sense because, again, she is the customer.

“Being a young woman coming into the business with fresh eyes, I was able to see things from a new perspective and put myself in the buyer’s shoes,” she noted. “You can’t lose sight of what the consumer wants, what the customer is going to buy. And I’m able to do that in a lot of ways being a woman and being this new generation of buyers.”

The fresh perspective she speaks about has as much to do with brand as it does with product. “I think in today’s day and age, if we’re not buying into a brand, we’re not really interested in the product,” she said. “So I think brand comes first, and that’s what we’re doing differently now.” Her goal is to have a brand that anyone can relate to—aspirational but attainable.

That’s not to say style isn’t important. “Trends are always changing,” she said. “Raskin is known for having that high-end style and design, but you need to have a floor you’re going to love. We’re creating styles that are timeless and will age with your home but still be considered on trend with today’s design.”

Her influence is also extending to everything from marketing to the online experience. When it comes to marketing, “it’s more important than ever to be authentic,” she said.

She also says today’s younger, time-starved consumer needs the shopping process to be easy. “I’ve been doing a ton of work on the website,” she said, focusing on questions such as: “How is this going to make the customer buy the product? How is this going to make it easy for her to buy it.” To that end, so much has changed on the site. “It’s more consumer friendly than ever. You can click on the type of product you’re looking for and then instantly be educated about it. And if you know what color you’re looking for, you’re able to find it easily. There are now fewer colors so you’re not overwhelmed with 20 different shades.”

Sharper product focus

Younger people also seem to be more concerned about sustainability than past generations, and to address this Raskin recently launched a PVC-free waterproof product called Stone + Wood. The line offers 10 SKUs of “the closest thing we have to real hardwood,” she said.

PVC-free isn’t the only new category for Raskin. The company recently launched Woodtex high-performance laminate, the first non-vinyl product in its history. “My dad always said we’re not going to enter a category just to get into it. He looks at how we can make it better. Woodtex is a multi-length plank, so it’s not all one size like the majority of laminate out there. It mimics real wood when it’s installed, and the finish is a slow swell core. It has water-tight joints.”

Aside from launching new collections and categories, refining the existing lines was an immediate need in Gabrielle’s eyes. “We took the best sellers and have a clear product offering that any retailer can sell—it’s very intentional,” she explained. “All the collections and colors in each collection have a purpose.”

The one constant in every collection is Raskin’s commitment to quality. “I know we say not all flooring is created equal—and you may not always know that by looking at it—but what it’s made of is the difference,” Gabrielle said. “We work with amazing partners. Our factories are some of the best in the world with very high standards.”

Eight competitive advantages offered by Raskin

Gabrielle Raskin recently joined her family’s namesake business, Raskin Industries, carrying the legacy to a fourth generation. FCNews asked Raskin what she believes sets the company apart from other suppliers and why retailers should be interested in the line.