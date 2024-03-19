NRF Distributors Flooring Market draws Northeast dealers

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostNRF Distributors Flooring Market draws Northeast dealers
NRF Distributors
Amy Lemelin of NRF welcomes guests to the NRF Distributors New England Flooring Market.

Ledyard, Conn.—FCNews is here for NRF Distributors’ New England Flooring Market, a one-day trade show that draws more than 250 flooring retailers from the Northeast, primarily New England states.

NRF is something of an anomaly among flooring distributors. In an age when many of the majors are being acquired or tapping into private equity money, the Augusta, Maine, wholesaler is now in its fourth generation as it enters its 51st year of business.

“We have a clear succession plan, too,” said Jonathan Stred, vice president of corporate strategy and oldest grandson of Norman Pomerleau, NRF founder. “We’re very proud of our family legacy.”

Stred, who is seen as the eventual heir apparent, is one of 15 family members playing key roles at NRF. However, the patriarch—Pomerleau—continues to come into the office five days a week at age 92, and keeps in touch with retail customers.

Indeed, flooring retailers attending the show said it is not uncommon for them to receive a call from Pomerleau any day of the week or be invited to lunch. The dealers said it is the culture of service and reliability that he established more than a half-century ago that continues o define this $200 million distributor.

New vendors to the group this year include SLCC Flooring, which showcased its popular Painted Sky SPC selection, among other new offerings. “We were at their fall show at Turning Stone in New York as a test, and the reaction to Painted Sky there was just overwhelming, so they welcomed us as a full time vendor,” said Vincent Circosta, chief influence officer for SLCC. “We have some great new displays to show people.”

Here, Circosta chats with Zach Kennedy of Revolution Mills during the show.

NRF Distributors

It’s not all business at NRF’s spring meeting. Mapei, for example, set up corn hole for patrons to part take in while shopping the show.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Better ways to sell

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Better ways to sell

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/z2lirj3ExEA Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Carpet

Interface releases new carpet introductions

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, has released three new carpet introductions—Open Air Stria, Open Ended and World Woven Two. ...
Read more
Column

Why digital marketing alone won’t save you (part 2)

FCNews Columnist - 0
In my last column I said everyone is using digital media to shout the same, copycat message: here’s our name, here’s what we sell,...
Read more
Featured Post

Alliance Flooring members confident in Perfect Home

Ken Ryan - 0
Orlando—The early returns on the Alliance Flooring new Perfect Home retail merchandising system and technology platform point to a clear-cut winner that will ultimately...
Read more
Column

There’s no better time than the present for a refresh

FCNews Columnist - 0
I recently found myself in a dire situation after my computer crapped out. In a panic, I reached out to my trusty computer wizard,...
Read more
Featured Company

IFC’s Canopy collection ‘covers’ all the bases

Steve Feldman - 0
Dalton—It has been 12 years since Piet Dossche turned the flooring industry upside down when he launched WPC in the United States and soon...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X