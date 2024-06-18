Stanton hires Trey Thames to accelerate soft surface growth

By FCNews Staff
Trey ThamesWoodbury, N.Y.—Stanton has appointed Trey Thames to the new role of senior vice president of soft surface. In this role, Thames will lead overall sales responsibility for Stanton’s soft surface business.

“Stanton is deeply committed to being the leading supplier of decorative flooring in residential markets, differentiated through innovative products, best in class service and superior merchandising,” said Jonathan Cohen, Stanton CEO. “We’re excited to have Trey join the team and confident that his expertise, leadership and passion for the business, coupled with Stanton’s experienced sales leadership will accomplish this goal.”

Prior to joining Stanton, Thames was the SVP of sales for Mohawk Retail for six years. Prior to Mohawk, Thames spent 25 years with Shaw, most recently as vice president of sales for Andersen Tuftex as well as the vice president of retail business strategy. Thames has spent the last 31 years in the flooring business, ascending through Shaw in multiple high-level sales.

To amplify Stanton’s expansion plan, Mitch White is set to transition to the new role of vice president of key accounts and promotional sales. White’s dynamic leadership and sales abilities are said to have been a cornerstone of Stanton’s extensive growth over the last 20 years. Stanton plans to leverage its capability full time to further develop existing and new business across both soft and hard surface. Stanton says it is excited to have White in this capacity, optimizing his efforts towards the company’s overall success.

White, along with Stanton’s regional vice presidents of soft surface will report to Thames. Stanton’s dedicated regional vice presidents of hard surface will continue reporting to Jamann Stepp, senior vice president of hard surface. According to the company, the leadership team of Thames, Stepp and White with Stanton’s seasoned team of regional executives across both categories is a winning combination for Stanton and its highly valued customer base.

“I am extremely excited to join the Stanton team,” Thames said. “They have an outstanding reputation and lead the market in decorative soft surfaces. I look forward to leveraging my experience and identifying new opportunities to rapidly grow Stanton’s market position.”

