Stanton hires Jamann Stepp to accelerate hard surface growth

Woodbury, NY – Stanton Carpet Corp. has appointed Jamann Stepp to the newly created role of senior vice president of hard surface. In this position Stepp will assume overall responsibility and reporting for Stanton’s entire hard surface business.

“Stanton is deeply committed to accelerating its hard surface business over the next several years,” said Jonathan Cohen, Stanton CEO. “We’re thrilled to have Jamann join Stanton and confident that his expertise, leadership and passion for the business, coupled with Stanton’s seasoned, hard-working sales team will accomplish this goal.”

Cohen said Stanton’s management team will collaborate closely with Step to expand hard surface with John Rocconi, Stanton’s senior director of hard surface, and Jason Jones, VP floors, now reporting to Stepp.

“I am extremely excited to join the Stanton team,” Stepp said. “They have an outstanding reputation and lead the market in decortive soft surface. I look forward to leveraging my experience to rapidly equal that market position in hard surface.”

Since entering hard surface in early 2020, Stanton has experienced strong growth and is positioned to continue winning market share with differentiated designs, colors and product categories. With the acquisition of Floors 2000 in August 2022, Stanton doubled down on its LVP offering, adding ceramic and porcelain tile to its portfolio.

Most recently, Stepp was the VP of hard surface at The Dixie Group. Prior to TDG, Stepp was the director of marketing and product management for CORETec, both before and after Shaw’s acquisition.

Stepp has spent the last 30 years in the hard surface space, having helped Shaw Industries launch their hard surface business in the late 90’s with deep experience across a multitude of hard surface product categories and disciplines including sourcing, product development, P&L responsibility and strategic market planning.