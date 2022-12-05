Stanton removes hard surface freight surcharges

By FCNews Staff
Stanton freight surcharges have been removed for several of its product, effective today.

Woodbury, N.Y—Stanton has removed hard surface freight surcharges for DWF and Vanguard Flex beginning with shipped orders Monday, Dec. 5.

“We hope this will make it easier to stimulate new hard surface business together,” the company said in a letter to its customers. “Our Decorative Waterproof Flooring (DWF) offering continues to grow with the launch of Natural Beauty Stone, 12 large-format 16 x 32 tile aesthetics now in stock. You have also just received 24 new Natural Beauty SKUs featuring 4-inch planks in great traditional colors including gunstock and cherry, herringbone planks in four colors that match back to our popular 7-inch colors and an extra-long, white oak, EIR 9 x 72-inch plank called Yukon. We look forward to growing our hard surface business together.”

