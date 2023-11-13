Välinge to introduce new flooring technologies at Domotex

By FCNews Staff
Välinge to introduce new flooring technologies at Domotex

Välinge Innovation will showcase several new flooring innovations at Domotex, scheduled Jan. 11-14, in Hannover, Germany.

“We are looking forward to meet both existing and potential partners at Domotex,” said Niklas Borgquist, key account manager at Välinge.

Välinge will show both wooden and resilient flooring at the fair. For wooden flooring, Välinge will introduce the next generation of installation systems designed to increase value for consumers, installers and the environment. In addition, the company will introduce several smart enhancements of existing technologies and present updated solutions for pattern installations, leak-proof seams and wall-friendly products.

Välinge will also unveil advanced features of its Liteback technology, intended to provide resilient flooring with premium noise reduction, less material usage and lower environmental impact.

