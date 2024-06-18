Registration for Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament now open

Adairsville, Ga.—CCA Global Partners announced that registration is now open for the 23rd Annual Alan Greenberg Golf Tournament, an event honoring the late co-founder of CCA Global Partners, Alan Greenberg. This year’s tournament will return to the Barnsley Gardens, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains here.

The Alan Greenberg Golf Tournament is more than just a day on the greens; it is also a significant fundraiser for the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) rallying industry members to make a meaningful impact. The event gives everyone a chance to unite efforts to raise money for the FCIF, which provides financial assistance to individuals within the floor-covering industry facing unforeseen life challenges. From organ transplants to cancer treatments, FCIF steps in to support families during their most vulnerable times.

Event Details

Date: September 11, 2024

Location: Barnsley Gardens, Northern Georgia

Registration and information: https://alangreenbergfcif.com

Participants can register to play, sponsor, advertise, donate or attend the awards dinner by visiting the Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament website. Last year’s event successfully raised $140,000 for the FCIF.

“The Alan Greenberg Golf Tournament is a testament to the spirit of generosity and community within the floor-covering industry,” said Charlie Dilks, chief product officer at CCA Global Partners and chairman of the FCIF board. “Each year, we come together not just to honor Alan’s legacy but to make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing significant hardships. We are grateful for the continued support and look forward to another successful event.”