Elevating the perception of flooring installation

Imagine a world where teenagers are more excited about flooring installation than the latest TikTok dance craze. Farfetched? Maybe. But if lineman school can be considered a cool career choice, why not flooring installation? At the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF), we are on a mission to make that a reality, transforming flooring into a sought-after career path.

Let’s start with a mystery we’ve been trying to solve at the FCEF: the case of the disappearing floor installer. A few decades ago, there was no shortage of skilled tradespeople ready to tackle the toughest jobs, from laying intricate tile patterns to wrangling stubborn carpet rolls into submission. But over time, as older generations retired, the pipeline of new talent began to dry up. Some say these skilled workers vanished into the mystical land of retirement, never to be seen again—except, perhaps, on the golf course.

This challenge is precisely why we at the FCEF are so dedicated to our mission. Without a steady influx of new professionals, our industry risks losing the high standards of quality and craftsmanship that have defined it for generations.

Not just for ‘dad bods’

One of the issues we’ve encountered is that the trades, including flooring, have a bit of a PR problem. For years, flooring has been perceived as a job for middle-aged guys with “dad bods” who have a mysterious affinity for tool belts and cargo shorts. But we’re here to tell you that flooring is for everyone—regardless of physique or fashion choices.

In fact, the flooring industry is becoming more diverse, and that’s something we’re excited about. Flooring installation is seeing a 16% increase in women entering the career path, bringing fresh perspectives and breaking long-standing stereotypes. This surge is transforming the industry into a more inclusive space where creativity, precision and style are highly valued. With luxury vinyl plank and herringbone patterns trending, flooring is as fashion-forward as ever. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?

‘Floored’ by the potential

Picture this: A young apprentice, fresh out of training, walks onto their first jobsite. They’re eager to prove themselves, but understandably a bit nervous. The seasoned installer they’re shadowing offers a piece of advice: “Remember—measure twice, cut once. Precision is key.”

These moments capture the essence of the flooring industry. The camaraderie, hands-on learning and the valuable lessons learned on the job are what we at the FCEF aim to pass on to the next generation.

The future is bright

Our work at the FCEF is vital to the future of the flooring industry. We need new blood—people who are passionate about meeting industry standards and ready to tackle today’s challenges. Whether it’s creating eco-friendly carpet, developing cutting-edge installation techniques or ensuring every homeowner is floored by the results, there’s a place for everyone in this industry.

So, the next time you’re talking to a young person about career options, consider giving them a nudge toward flooring.