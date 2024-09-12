Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament raises over $125,000 for FCIF

The 22nd annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament raised over $125,000 for the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF). Hosted at the picturesque Barnsley Gardens Resort in Adairsville, Ga., this year’s event continued its legacy of aiding industry members in need.

Supporting those who need it most

The funds raised during the tournament will directly support the FCIF’s mission of providing financial assistance to individuals within the floor covering industry who are facing significant hardships due to illness, disability or other unforeseen life-altering circumstances. The foundation offers critical help for families dealing with severe medical conditions, including organ transplants and cancer treatments, ensuring they receive the necessary support during their most challenging times.

A day of unity and generosity

“The Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament is a unique opportunity for our community to come together and make a tangible difference,” said Charlie Dilks, chief product officer at CCA Global Partners and chairman of the FCIF board. “The generosity and camaraderie displayed by everyone involved embodies our industry’s spirit. I am deeply grateful to all the business owners, vendors, manufacturers, distributors, and supporters who participated and helped make this event a success.”

Since its inception in 2003, the Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament has grown to become the largest annual fundraising event for the FCIF. Named in honor of the late co-founder of CCA Global Partners, Alan Greenberg, the tournament underscores the industry’s enduring commitment to giving back. Through the years, it has raised millions to aid those in need within the floor covering industry, fostering a sense of community and mutual support.

For more information about the Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament, visit alangreenbergfcif.com. To learn more about the Floor Covering Industry Foundation, visit fcif.org.