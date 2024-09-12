Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament raises over $125,000 for FCIF

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAlan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament raises over $125,000 for FCIF

The 22nd annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament raised over $125,000 for the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF). Hosted at the picturesque Barnsley Gardens Resort in Adairsville, Ga., this year’s event continued its legacy of aiding industry members in need.

Supporting those who need it most
The funds raised during the tournament will directly support the FCIF’s mission of providing financial assistance to individuals within the floor covering industry who are facing significant hardships due to illness, disability or other unforeseen life-altering circumstances. The foundation offers critical help for families dealing with severe medical conditions, including organ transplants and cancer treatments, ensuring they receive the necessary support during their most challenging times.

A day of unity and generosity
“The Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament is a unique opportunity for our community to come together and make a tangible difference,” said Charlie Dilks, chief product officer at CCA Global Partners and chairman of the FCIF board. “The generosity and camaraderie displayed by everyone involved embodies our industry’s spirit. I am deeply grateful to all the business owners, vendors, manufacturers, distributors, and supporters who participated and helped make this event a success.”

Since its inception in 2003, the Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament has grown to become the largest annual fundraising event for the FCIF. Named in honor of the late co-founder of CCA Global Partners, Alan Greenberg, the tournament underscores the industry’s enduring commitment to giving back. Through the years, it has raised millions to aid those in need within the floor covering industry, fostering a sense of community and mutual support.

For more information about the Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament, visit alangreenbergfcif.com. To learn more about the Floor Covering Industry Foundation, visit fcif.org.

Previous article
Obituary: Jon Logue, Alliance Flooring co-founder
Next article
Tarkett’s Layered Duality collection hits the streets

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett’s Layered Duality collection hits the streets

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio — Tarkett has announced its new Layered Duality collection, first previewed at Design Days 2024 in Chicago earlier this year, is now...
Read more
News

Obituary: Jon Logue, Alliance Flooring co-founder

Ken Ryan - 0
Jon Logue, a flooring industry luminary who helped build Alliance Flooring into a successful buying group following an extensive career on the manufacturing side,...
Read more
News

Registration now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Registration is now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025. Kicking off in Atlanta on Jan. 7, retailers will have early access to the...
Read more
Carpet

Burmatex introduces Snowfall carpet tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Bristol, Va.—Burmatex has introduced its latest collection, Snowfall, a carpet tile that is meant to seamlessly blend innovative design with environmental responsibility. Crafted with...
Read more
Featured Post

Underlayment: Suppliers provide tips on selling the right product

Ken Ryan - 0
Selling underlayment might not be the most glamorous job in a retail sales associate’s job description. And yet, products like carpet pad can make...
Read more
Featured Post

Registration nearly full for Mohawk Edge Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
With only 50 rooms remaining for Mohawk’s elevated Edge Summit, now is the time to register. “When Edge Summit sold out of early bird rooms...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X