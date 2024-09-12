Tarkett’s Layered Duality collection hits the streets

Solon, Ohio — Tarkett has announced its new Layered Duality collection, first previewed at Design Days 2024 in Chicago earlier this year, is now available. The collection of non-PVC plank and tile patterns (Confluent Path and Open Path) offer smart solutions that rival traditional LVT in performance and aesthetics, according to the company.

“Layered Duality encourages creative blending between elements, people, ideas and environments,” said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett’s vice president of design. “By embracing different perspectives, we unlock a powerful experience of commonality and togetherness. And, together, we find balance.”

Each style within the Layered Duality collection offers eight color options that introduce authentically crafted patterns that stand out in comparison with traditional wood and stone graphics. With an intriguing abstract of medium-scale texture featuring hand-drawn linework, Confluent Path merges contrasting black-and-white lines that work together to create a cohesive visual. Open Path, by comparison, features small-scale dotted textural elements that seamlessly coordinate with a range of soft surface color options to create a cohesive and visually appealing space.

Through testing, Tarkett’s non-PVC resilient flooring has been proven to stack up against traditional LVT in terms of dimensional stability, impact resistance and ease of maintenance. Also, in line with Tarkett’s holistic approach to flooring design, the entire Layered Duality collection is ortho-phthalate-free and is part of Tarkett’s ReStart® take-back and recycling program. The non-PVC planks and tiles are LBC Red List Free.

In addition to the non-PVC plank and tile patterns, Layered Duality features four soft-surface patterns available on Tarkett’s non-PVC ethos® carpet tile backing launched in June. The collection brings together diverse forms, textures and colors to create a dynamic sense of unity for interior commercial spaces, Simmons said. Contrasting aesthetics combine with a mindful approach to materials, delivering a unique balance to any room or area.

View the entire Layered Duality collection online.