Tarkett unveils Layered Duality commercial collection

By FCNews Staff
Layered DualitySolon, Ohio—Introduced at Design Days 2024, the new Layered Duality collection from Tarkett brings together diverse forms, textures and colors to create a dynamic sense of unity for interior commercial spaces. Contrasting aesthetics combined with a mindful approach to materials, delivering a unique balance to its room or area.

“Layered Duality encourages creative blending between elements, people, ideas and environments,” said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett’s vice president of design. “By embracing different perspectives, we unlock a powerful experience of commonality and togetherness. And, together, we find balance.”

The Layered Duality collection features four soft-surface patterns—available now—and two non-PVC plank and tile patterns, which will be available this fall:

  • Attract carpet tile highlights the simplicity and detail of contrasting elements. Available in eight colors, the subtle differences in linear and horizontal depth adds dimensionality and sophistication—creating a long-lasting appeal that transcends passing trends.
  • Balancing Act and Balancing Accents carpet tiles challenge the balance of textural surface treatment to create an inspired and harmonious approach to its blended surroundings. Balancing Act is available in eight colors in a loop-and-tip-sheared format—ranging from full, half and quarter-tile shearing. Available in four color combinations, Balancing Accents features the same shear differentials with a linear color highlight in several tiles for an extra element of intrigue.
  • Grounded Harmony features aesthetically contrasting and complementary surfaces that create visual interest as distinct textures express opposition, yet merge in harmony. An exploration of pairing and blending different yarn deniers, Grounded Harmony is available in eight soothing neutral hues and four skillfully curated colors.
  • Confluent Path and Open Path non-PVC planks and tiles offer smart solutions that rival traditional LVT in performance and aesthetics. Each style offers eight color options that introduce authentically crafted patterns. With an abstract of medium-scale texture featuring hand-drawn linework, Confluent Path merges contrasting black and white lines that work together to create a cohesive visual. Open Path features small-scale dotted textural elements, coordinating with a range of soft surface color options to create a visually organized space.

According to the company, the collection was mindfully developed to safeguard environmental and human health at every step to align with its holistic view of flooring design.

The collection’s soft surfaces are made using Dynex SD, a premium cationic nylon with considerable resistance against most staining agents. For even greater protection, Dynex SD is treated with Eco-Ensure, an anti-soil chemistry with a C2C material health certificate at the platinum level. This fluorine-free soil protection technology lowers the cost of maintenance and creates healthier spaces by promoting better indoor air quality with low-VOC emissions.

Each of the soft-surface patterns is available on Tarkett’s ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology or on Flex-Aire Modular Cushion in 18 x 36 tiles. ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology is a Cradle-to-Cradle certified silver, non-PVC backing made with post-consumer recycled PVB from car windshields and architectural glass. The Omnicoat Technology layer prevents moisture, pH or previous adhesives from affecting the floor installation. Flex-Aire Modular Cushion—made with 28 to 46 percent overall recycled content—is said to provide acoustic performance, appearance retention and moisture management.

Through testing, Tarkett’s non-PVC resilient flooring has been proven to stack up against traditional LVT in terms of dimensional stability, impact resistance and ease of maintenance. The non-PVC planks and tiles are LBC Red List Free.

The entire Layered Duality collection is ortho-phthalate-free and is part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

Proven approaches to finding qualified labor
AHF introduces Armstrong Flooring Nidra, Zenscape

