Obituary: Jon Logue, Alliance Flooring co-founder

Jon Logue, a flooring industry luminary who helped build Alliance Flooring into a successful buying group following an extensive career on the manufacturing side, passed away on Sept. 9. He was 80.

Logue served the carpet and flooring industry for over 50 years, working for Allied Chemical, Rohm & Haas, Salem Carpet Mills and Mohawk Industries before teaming with Ron Dunn to start CarpetsPlus of America (now Alliance Flooring) in 1997.

Dunn said that he and his wife, Sandy, had planned to visit Logue on the day he passed. “I sat on my porch Sunday night until 2 a.m. reminiscing,” Ron Dunn said of his business partner and friend of 36 years. “This great journey we have been on seemed to go slow when we were in it, but suddenly fast and surreal at the end. It’s been filled with amazing people and relationships. Some of the toughest times were actually the best of times because that’s when the character showed. I have happy tears tonight. I’ve been blessed to have Jon in my life. Everyone inside his circle saw a man with a big heart. My last call with Jon ended with him telling me he loved me and appreciated our partnership. If you know Jon, that was not his normal way of communicating through the years. Let me encourage you to take Jon’s lead and tell someone you love them and appreciate them. You know who that is.”

Dunn, who worked with Logue at Mohawk for many years, immediately thought of Jon when it came to choosing a partner for the CarpetsPlus of America venture. As he explained, “During those fast-moving years in the industry shark tank, Jon stood out as a man of great experience, respect, integrity, can-do attitude and strong work ethic. In that era, he was a rare man of character who was willing to make the right decision. Because it was the right decision regardless of what that might mean to him. In a highly competitive industry, I believed I could trust Jon.”

Dunn and Logue passed the business onto their sons, Ryan and Kevin, respectively, three years ago but remained active in the association, albeit behind the scenes.

Logue’s survivors include his wife, Nancy Logue; son, Kevin (Jenni) Logue; daughter, Kelly (Jim) Brexler; grandchildren, Ethan, Owen and Collin Logue, Jackson Manning, Anderson, Charley and Delaney Brexler; sister-in-law, Brenda (Victor) Graffeo; brother, and Paul (Vickie) Logue.

A Celebration of Life honoring the legacy and memory of Logue will be held on Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Council Fire Clubhouse in Chattanooga, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Floor Covering Education Foundation here.