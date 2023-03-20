Alliance Flooring: New leaders bring fresh energy

By Ken Ryan
Alliance Flooring: New leaders bring fresh energy

The theme of the Alliance Flooring 26th annual national convention—slated to take place March 20-24 at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Cedar Creek, Texas—is “The Future is Now.” The slogan has special meaning for Ryan Dunn and Kevin Logue, who will oversee the four-day convention as co-CEOs for the first time, assuming the mantle of leadership from their fathers—AFI founders Ron Dunn and Jon Logue.

“Our vision for the company from the beginning was that it would offer a win, win, win scenario,” Ryan Dunn told Floor Covering News. “A win for our members, a win for our vendors and then a win for us. This year excites Kevin and I, together, as we all come out in one accord, in unity, with everyone moving in the same direction toward the growth and future opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

This year’s convention brings together retailers from the CarpetsPlus, ColorTile and Carpetland USA groups, as well as dozens of key suppliers and vendors. In addition, Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of the residential division of Shaw Industries, will be the keynote speaker during the morning session on Wed., March 22. Alliance Flooring is holding a fundraiser during convention, with proceeds going to Joni & Friends, an organization that helps people around the world who are impacted by disability. AFI will present a check to Joni & Friends during the convention.

Products, programs

Dunn said that among the new products and programs that will be introduced at convention will be “unique tools” to simplify the buying and selling processes for retailers and consumers. The event will also feature a trade show, awards dinner and plenty of fun activities typical of an AFI event. “This is such an exciting time for Alliance Flooring,” Dunn said. “We have a great energy and a good foundation to continue growing and expanding with new additions in all categories: new members, new suppliers, new products and new employees. This is just the beginning of the great things coming for our members and suppliers, and we feel our time in Austin is setting that stage and projecting the momentum.”

