Broadlume to host virtual town meeting

Broadlume plans to host a Virtual Town Hall meeting on Wed., March 22, at 1 p.m., where it will provide details on its years-in-the-making new website platform, expand on its manufacturer partnerships and disclose details on FloorCon 2023.

According to Todd Saunders, CEO, the site, which is currently in beta testing, is expected to go live in time for FloorCon 2023, slated for Nov. 28-30 in Amelia Island, Fla. “We wanted to do it right, we didn’t want to piecemeal it,” Saunders explained. “The [new website platform] will be on the cutting edge of everything moving forward like AI, a massive upgrade on mobile and SEO that can’t be matched in the industry.”

Saunders said Broadlume has been slowly onboarding people to the new website platform, with outstanding feedback and results so far. For example, accounts that have run the new SEO strategy have seen a 100% to 200% increase in organic traffic and lead generation.

During the Town Hall meeting, Broadlume will also expand on its partnerships with manufacturers that play a key role in providing for a better consumer experience for retailers through ecommerce sample ordering and other programs.

To date, Broadlume has forged manufacturer partnerships with the likes of DH Floors (formerly Dixie Home), TRUCOR, Fabrica and Masland—all Dixie Group brands—and Hallmark, among others. Over the past year, as part of its partnership with Broadlume, TDG has transformed and relaunched its branded websites onto a different platform that provides the foundation needed to better serve its network of retail partners and today’s consumer.

Broadlume and Hallmark Floors, meanwhile, have developed a high-impact digital program that simplifies shoppers’ online journey with an ecommerce sample program, the ability to text with shoppers who are on a retailer’s website and an in-store visualization experience designed to increase customer satisfaction and referrals.

Registration for the Town Hall can be made on broadlume.com.