Registration now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025

Calhoun, Ga.—Registration is now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025. Kicking off in Atlanta on Jan. 7, retailers will have early access to the newest flooring solutions across some of the most recognized brands in the industry—including Daltile—and digital marketing programs.

“The stage is set, and the floor is yours,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “With a relentless dedication to working across our sales, product and marketing teams, Mohawk Momentum Roadshow provides our retail partners with a holistic experience that delivers an ‘easy to do business with’ approach. With Daltile’s continued participation, we will further drive differentiation in local markets for 2025.”

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 will stop in the following cities:

Atlanta: 7-8, The Hotel at Avalon

7-8, The Hotel at Avalon Dallas: 8-9, Embassy Suites by Hilton

8-9, Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington, D.C.: 15-16, MGM Grand

15-16, MGM Grand Chicago: 22-23, Sheraton Grand

22-23, Sheraton Grand Surfaces: 28-30, Mandalay Bay

28-30, Mandalay Bay Huntington Beach: 5-6, The Waterfront Beach Resort

“We are excited join Mohawk Momentum Roadshow for the second year,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, Daltile’s vice president of marketing. “We have been developing several innovative collections that merge advanced technology with current design trends. We will be showcasing these products at Mohawk Momentum Roadshow and spending more one-on-one time with our retail partners to help them achieve success in 2025.”

Networking-focused events, such as the popular casino nights, along with comprehensive educational sessions will also be offered at each destination.

Register at mohawkmomentumroadshow.com.