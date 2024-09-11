Registration now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsRegistration now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025Calhoun, Ga.—Registration is now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025. Kicking off in Atlanta on Jan. 7, retailers will have early access to the newest flooring solutions across some of the most recognized brands in the industry—including Daltile—and digital marketing programs.

“The stage is set, and the floor is yours,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “With a relentless dedication to working across our sales, product and marketing teams, Mohawk Momentum Roadshow provides our retail partners with a holistic experience that delivers an ‘easy to do business with’ approach. With Daltile’s continued participation, we will further drive differentiation in local markets for 2025.”

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 will stop in the following cities:

  • Atlanta: 7-8, The Hotel at Avalon
  • Dallas: 8-9, Embassy Suites by Hilton
  • Washington, D.C.: 15-16, MGM Grand
  • Chicago: 22-23, Sheraton Grand
  • Surfaces: 28-30, Mandalay Bay
  • Huntington Beach: 5-6, The Waterfront Beach Resort

“We are excited join Mohawk Momentum Roadshow for the second year,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, Daltile’s vice president of marketing. “We have been developing several innovative collections that merge advanced technology with current design trends. We will be showcasing these products at Mohawk Momentum Roadshow and spending more one-on-one time with our retail partners to help them achieve success in 2025.”

Networking-focused events, such as the popular casino nights, along with comprehensive educational sessions will also be offered at each destination.

Register at mohawkmomentumroadshow.com.

Previous article
Burmatex introduces Snowfall carpet tile
Next article
Obituary: Jon Logue, Alliance Flooring co-founder

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Obituary: Jon Logue, Alliance Flooring co-founder

Ken Ryan - 0
Jon Logue, a flooring industry luminary who helped build Alliance Flooring into a successful buying group following an extensive career on the manufacturing side,...
Read more
Carpet

Burmatex introduces Snowfall carpet tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Bristol, Va.—Burmatex has introduced its latest collection, Snowfall, a carpet tile that is meant to seamlessly blend innovative design with environmental responsibility. Crafted with...
Read more
Featured Post

Underlayment: Suppliers provide tips on selling the right product

Ken Ryan - 0
Selling underlayment might not be the most glamorous job in a retail sales associate’s job description. And yet, products like carpet pad can make...
Read more
Featured Post

Registration nearly full for Mohawk Edge Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
With only 50 rooms remaining for Mohawk’s elevated Edge Summit, now is the time to register. “When Edge Summit sold out of early bird rooms...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: We all need encouragement

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cetB-JkRhM&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Leggett & Platt announces Make-A-Wish partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Carthage, Miss.—Leggett & Platt Flooring Products has partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation in an effort to aid in granting more wishes to children fighting critical...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X