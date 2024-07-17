Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 set to kick off

Atlanta—Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 is set to kick off here on Jan. 7, 2025, and will travel across the country. Retailers in attendance will have access to Mohawk’s newest innovations in product offerings and digital marketing programs.

“Mohawk Momentum Roadshow is a way for us to connect with our retail partners while also providing them with products that will help them stand out amongst the competition,” said Jeff Meadows, president of residential sales. “By giving them early access to our newest launches and digital program updates, our fifth consecutive Roadshow will present our retail partners with a strong, solid momentum for 2025.”

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 will host shows in the following cities:

Atlanta: 7-8, The Hotel at Avalon

7-8, The Hotel at Avalon Dallas: 8-9, Embassy Suites by Hilton Grapevine

8-9, Embassy Suites by Hilton Grapevine Washington, D.C.: 15-16, MGM Grand

15-16, MGM Grand Chicago: 22-23, Sheraton Grand

22-23, Sheraton Grand Surfaces: 28-30, Mandalay Bay

28-30, Mandalay Bay Huntington Beach: Feb. 5-6, Waterfront Beach Resort

“Not only do these roadshows allow us to invest into our relationships with retailers, but they give us an opportunity to show our appreciation,” Meadows said. “Through our many customer-focused events like casino nights and giveaways at these destination locations, we can have some fun while also taking care of business.”

Registration for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow opens September 10, 2024. To learn more and register: MohawkMomentumRoadshow.com.