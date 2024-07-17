Sika Corporation breaks ground on northeast anchor plant

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationSika Corporation breaks ground on northeast anchor plant

Sika CorporationMarion, Ohio—Sika Corporation, a company who specializes in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry, has broken ground on a new 250,000-square-foot mortar production plant, expected to be in operation in late 2025.

This landmark investment is said to mark a significant milestone in the history of Sika Corporation in the United States. The Northeast anchor site will produce a full range of mortars including high-performance cementitious grouts, self-leveling mortars and mixes for shotcrete which include products for residential and commercial construction applications.

“This new investment into our supply chain and manufacturing footprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Northeast Region and the surrounding areas of the United States as a prime production hub,” said Jim Walther, CEO and president, Sika Corporation USA. “This strategic move is poised to bolster Sika’s leadership position in providing innovative construction solutions to our valued customers.”

Sika’s investment in the Northeast anchor site is intended to handle the increasing volume demand within the proximity to major strategic metropolitan markets, with a long-term strategy to expand technology product lines to extend reach into its markets.

Sika is also set to open its newest fully automated warehouse here on July 17, 2024. This 150,000-square-foot facility will inventory finished goods for multiple strategic construction and industry markets for the United States.

Previous article
Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 set to kick off
Next article
Spartan partners with Flooring Solutionz

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Adhesives: Suppliers tout top-performing glues

Ken Ryan - 0
Today’s flooring adhesives play a pivotal role in ensuring the stability and durability of floors across a multitude of spaces. These glues are adaptable...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring Sustainability Summit 2024 kicks off in Washington

Ken Ryan - 0
Washington, D.C.—FCNews is on the scene here for the start of the inaugural Flooring Sustainability Summit 2024, an event that brings together key decision...
Read more
News

Crossville unveils Trajectory collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Trajectory, a concrete-look porcelain tile that can be used for both indoor and outdoor design. Trajectory is intended to be...
Read more
News

Stonepeak announces distribution partnership with Louisville Tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Cincinnati, Ohio—Stonepeak, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-tech porcelain solutions, announced its new partnership with Louisville, awarding the company distribution rights here. This strategic...
Read more
News

Spartan partners with Flooring Solutionz

FCNews Staff - 0
Bel Air, Md.—Longtime friends Spartan Surfaces and Flooring Solutionz have merged together to bring product solutions to Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Founded...
Read more
News

Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 set to kick off

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025 is set to kick off here on Jan. 7, 2025, and will travel across the country. Retailers in attendance will...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X