Sika Corporation breaks ground on northeast anchor plant

Marion, Ohio—Sika Corporation, a company who specializes in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry, has broken ground on a new 250,000-square-foot mortar production plant, expected to be in operation in late 2025.

This landmark investment is said to mark a significant milestone in the history of Sika Corporation in the United States. The Northeast anchor site will produce a full range of mortars including high-performance cementitious grouts, self-leveling mortars and mixes for shotcrete which include products for residential and commercial construction applications.

“This new investment into our supply chain and manufacturing footprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Northeast Region and the surrounding areas of the United States as a prime production hub,” said Jim Walther, CEO and president, Sika Corporation USA. “This strategic move is poised to bolster Sika’s leadership position in providing innovative construction solutions to our valued customers.”

Sika’s investment in the Northeast anchor site is intended to handle the increasing volume demand within the proximity to major strategic metropolitan markets, with a long-term strategy to expand technology product lines to extend reach into its markets.

Sika is also set to open its newest fully automated warehouse here on July 17, 2024. This 150,000-square-foot facility will inventory finished goods for multiple strategic construction and industry markets for the United States.