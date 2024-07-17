Spartan partners with Flooring Solutionz

Bel Air, Md.—Longtime friends Spartan Surfaces and Flooring Solutionz have merged together to bring product solutions to Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Founded by Jim Gaygan and Sharon Spokane, Flooring Solutionz has been serving clients throughout this footprint for nineteen years. Bringing the duo into Spartan is said to be a win-win for valued clients, suppliers and the region as a whole. Gaygan and Spokane plan to continue to bring many of the same reputable lines to market, now backed by better logistics, sampling and a larger breadth of flooring solutions.

“Given our history within this territory, the Spartan product lineup offers endless options for our clients,” Gaygan said. “We are super excited about this opportunity to hit the streets with the Spartan team behind us.”

Gaygan and Spokane will also be working alongside long time Spartan, Tim Dormer, director of sales, Mid-Atlantic. “We can’t be more thrilled to finally bring [Gaygan] and [Spokane] onto the Spartan team,” Dormer said. “They fill out the need for servicing the Pittsburgh and surrounding markets with unmatched product and cultural synergies. Their experience in the flooring industry is second to none. We are lucky to have them on our team.”