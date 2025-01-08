TrueTouch, William M. Bird expand flooring distribution

New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch has announced a strategic partnership with William M. Bird, a leading flooring distributor. This collaboration is set to begin with the distribution of two of TrueTouch’s flagship products—Coast (European Oak) and Tsunami (WPC)—to retailers here. Later this year, William M. Bird will launch two of TrueTouch’s MonoTechnology products—EVOLV and EVOK—across its entire footprint.

“As a distributor whose business relies heavily on tourism brought in from our attractive southeast coastlines, we saw the value in partnering with TrueTouch because of their unique sustainability initiatives with 4ocean and One Tree Planted,” said Gene Corvino, president of William M. Bird.

Through this collaboration, TrueTouch and William M. Bird said they are dedicated to providing environmentally conscious and high-performance flooring options in an effort to ensure that customers have access to the best products available in the market.