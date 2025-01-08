Mapei gears up for second annual Andretti Global partnership

St. Petersburg, Fla.—Mapei Corporation has announced its second year of partnership with Andretti Global for the upcoming 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season. The collaboration builds on 2024’s inaugural year with a continued commitment to supporting two of dynamic drivers on the circuit, Kyle Kirkwood and Marco Andretti.

Mapei will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 98 car to be driven by Andretti during the prestigious 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25. Additionally, Mapei will continue its support of Kirkwood as he competes throughout the season in the No. 27 car—showcasing the Mapei brand across 17 thrilling races.

“We are thrilled with the success of our first year in partnership with Andretti Global and the momentum we’ve built together,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America. “As we head into our second year, the anticipation is even greater. Supporting Kyle Kirkwood throughout the season and seeing Marco Andretti return to the Indy 500 with Mapei on board is a fantastic opportunity and we look forward to what’s shaping up to be an exceptional year on the track.”

The 2025 Indycar season promises to deliver heart-pounding excitement as Mapei and Andretti Global take on some of the most challenging tracks in motorsport. Kicking off here on March 2, the season will cover 17 races across North America—including iconic venues such as Long Beach, Calif., Road America, Wis., and the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Continuing our support of both Marco and Kyle reflects our belief in their abilities and dedication,” Di Geso said. “Further, this partnership allows MAPEI to stay connected to the heart of the racing world, where precision, performance and teamwork are key values that we uphold in everything we do.”

As Mapei intends to continue to lead the way in the building industry, the company says it is proud to support Andretti Global and its drivers throughout the 2025 season. This partnership reflects Mapei’s commitment to excellence and teamwork, values that are shared both in the field of construction and on the racecourse.

The 2025 race schedule is scheduled as follows:

March 2 – Streets of St. Petersburg

March 23 – The Thermal Club

April 13 – Streets of Long Beach

May 4 – Barber Motorsports Park

May 10 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

May 25 – 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

June 1 – Streets of Detroit

June 15 – World Wide Technology Raceway

June 22 – Road America

July 6 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 12 – Iowa Speedway Race 1

July 13 – Iowa Speedway Race 2

July 20 – Streets of Toronto

July 27 – Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

August 10 – Portland International Raceway

August 24 – Milwaukee Mile

August 31 – Nashville Superspeedway

According to the company, its partnership with Andretti Global underscores the company’s dedication to fostering long-term relationships with elite athletes and organizations that mirror the company’s pursuit of excellence.

“At MAPEI, we take pride in supporting athletes and teams who exemplify the same commitment to excellence that drives our company forward,” Di Geso said. “Our partnership with Andretti Global reflects our long-standing tradition of fostering relationships with world-class athletes, not only in motorsport but across various disciplines globally. This collaboration mirrors our own values of dedication, innovation and the relentless pursuit of success.”