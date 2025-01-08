fcB2B announces Cyncly, The Dixie Group re-certification

By FCNews Staff
fcB2BDalton—The World Floor Covering Association’s (WFCA) fcB2B program announced Cyncly and The Dixie Group’s certification for version 3.2 of the fcB2B standard after a rigorous evaluation process. Having previously completed certification for an earlier version, both companies ensured they remained compliant as they moved to the newly released 3.2—which introduced enhanced processes for drops and product changes.

This achievement highlights the companies’ commitments to advancing seamless digital collaboration within the flooring industry. All companies have demonstrated dedication by participating in multiple certification scenarios—including product catalogs, purchase orders and acknowledgments, advanced shipping notices (ASNs) and invoices.

“This certification highlights the strength of our partnership with RFMS,” said Mike Overlander, application development manager at The Dixie Group. “We congratulate them on achieving fcB2B Version 3.2 EDI processing certification. By adopting this enhanced standard, we expect our mutual customers to experience streamlined processes and improved efficiency. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as these new features are rolled out to our shared customers.”

The fcB2B certification process ensures that retailers receive consistent, high-quality data critical for finding, selling and purchasing suppliers’ products. With this milestone, Cyncly-RFMS and The Dixie Group are said to have reaffirmed its leadership in driving efficiency and innovation in the flooring supply chain.

“These certifications represent a major step forward for the industry,” said Lewis Davis, director of technology for the World Floor Covering Association. “Their success ensures that retailers and suppliers can rely on accurate, standardized information to enhance operations and deliver exceptional service to customers.”

